LANSING, Mich. -- Evan Edwards hit a two-run home run in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Clinton LumberKings to a 5-4 win over the Lansing Lugnuts Saturday at Cooley Law School Stadium.

The home run by Edwards scored Christopher Torres.

In the bottom of the inning, Lansing scored on a single by Gabriel Moreno that brought home Tanner Kirwer. However, the rally ended when Zach Wolf struck Jake Brodt out to end the game.

The LumberKings tied the game 3-3 in the eighth when Connor Scott scored on a groundout as part of a two-run inning.

Peyton Burdick hit an RBI single to score Torres, then Bubba Hollins' ground-out scored Scott to tie the game.

Wolf (4-1) got the win in relief while Cre Finfrock (0-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

The Lugnuts took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning, thanks to a fielder's choice from Griffin Conine and a two-run home run from Ryan Gold.

Zach Scott put Clinton on the board with an RBI single in the fifth inning.

For the Lugnuts, D.J. Neal singled twice, also stealing a base.

