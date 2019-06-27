Clinton scored four first-inning runs and continued to batter Peoria starter Michael Brettell from there in a 9-5 win on Thursday.
The LumberKings scored all nine runs off Brettell (2-5), who gave up 11 hits in his five innings of work. Clinton didn't manage a hit against Peoria's bullpen, but by that time it didn't matter.
Clinton greeted Brettell with five straight hits in the first, singles by Christopher Torres, Peyton Burdick, Connor Scott and Will Banfield and a two-run double by Evan Edwards to make it 4-0.
Connor Scott added to the advantage with an RBI double in the second, and a wild pitch and a Zach Scott single made it 7-0 after three.
A throwing error on a stolen base attempt and a sacrifice fly by Edwards in the fourth completed the scoring for Clinton.
LumberKings starter George Soriano (1-5) gave up two runs over five innings, striking out three.
Clinton returns to action against Peoria at 6:30 tonight.