A pair of Clinton pitchers combined on a four-hit shutout Saturday as the LumberKings topped the Kane County Cougars 3-0 to remain unbeaten in the second half of the Midwest League season.
Starter Raymond Kerr (3-6) went 6 1/3 innings, striking out six, and Scott Boches got the save, striking out five in the remaining 2 2/3 innings. The runner runner who reached against Boches came on an error.
Eugene Helder was the offensive star of the day for Clinton, going 3-3 and factoring in all of the LumberKings runs. He led off the fifth with a single and eventually came around to score on a wild pitch and then capped off the scoring by lacing a two-run, two out double to left field.