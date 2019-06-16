CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Cedar Rapids needed everything to go its way Sunday to clinch a playoff berth.
Everything did.
The Kernels swept the Clinton LumberKings in a doubleheader at Perfect Game Field, winning the first game 4-1 and the nightcap 8-1 to clinch a playoff spot heading into the all-star break.
Along with needing to win both the first game — which was a continuation of Saturday night's game that was suspended after the first inning — and the nightcap, the Kernels also needed Peoria to beat Burlington, which the Chiefs did, 7-2.
The Kernels and Bees finished tied with 39-31 records but Cedar Rapids owned the tiebreaker.
The Kernels held a 2-0 lead when play was suspended Saturday, and Clinton cut into the lead with Bubba Hollins hit an RBI single to score Christopher Torres in the third inning.
Cedar Rapids added runs in the fifth and sixth innings to pad its lead. Kai-Wei Teng (2-0) grabbed the win while Jake Walters (0-2) was hit with the loss. Hollins was 2 for 2 in the game.
Cedar Rapids jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the nightcap on a three-run home run from Ben Rodriguez.
J.D. Osborne hit a solo shot in the top of the second to put Clinton on the board but Cedar Rapids scored three more runs in the fifth inning and two in the sixth to add to its lead.
Zach Neff (3-1) took the win while Tanner Andrews (2-3) was hit with the loss.
Clinton finishes the first half 33-36.