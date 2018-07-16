Clinton finished off a three-game Midwest League sweep of Lansing with a walk-off walk.
Johnny Adams drew a bases-loaded one-out walk in the bottom of the 10th inning Monday afternoon at Ashford University Field, scoring Ryan Costello to give the LumberKings a 9-8 win over the Lugnuts.
After Collin Kober held Lansing without a run in the top half of the inning, Costello opened the bottom of the 10th on second under the new minor-league extra-innings rules.
He advanced on a flyout to right by Chavez Young before Lansing intentionally walked Jack Larsen and Keegan McGovern, loading the bases for Adams to draw the game-deciding walk.
Ariel Sandoval forced extra innings, belting a three-run homer for Clinton in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game at 8-8.
The home run was the second of the day for Sandoval and the fourth for the LumberKings, who used a three-run homer in the first by Larsen and solo shots in the third and fourth innings by Sandoval and Juan Camacho to drive home its first eight runs.