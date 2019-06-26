Evan Edwards doubled home Will Banfield in the 10th inning as Clinton topped Peoria 5-4 Wednesday.
Left fielder Peyton Burdick helped make the rally possible, cutting down Alexis Wilson at the plate to end Peoria's half of the 10th.
Marcos Rivera's two-run homer in the second got the LumberKings on the board in the second, and Rivera's running-scoring forceout and Christopher Torres' bases-loaded walk staked Clinton to a 4-3 lead in the third.
The game remained 4-3 until the top of the ninth, when Peoria rallied off Clinton Nathan Alexander, as Josh Shaw led off with a double, moved to third on a groundout and came around to score on a wild pitch.
Clinton starter Adelberto Guerrero gave up three runs over eight innings of work.