Close, but no walk off for River Bandits

With one swing of the bat, Kale Emshoff demonstrated what the opening games of the second half of the Midwest League season have been like for the Quad Cities River Bandits.

Emshoff drove a ball to the wall with two outs and two on in the bottom of the ninth inning Sunday, denied a game-changing home run by Peoria left fielder Tyler Reichenborn in a 3-2 loss in front of a crowd of 7,093 at Modern Woodmen Park.

“When it came off the bat, I thought the fireworks were going to start early,’’ Quad Cities manager Brooks Conrad said. “I thought he had it, then I looked at the flag out in left and it was straight down. He wasn’t getting any help there.’’

That’s the way things have gone for Quad Cities since the second half of the season started on June 24.

“We’re right there, almost every game has been close, one, two runs. These guys, they’re continuing to fight, continuing to play hard. They’re going at it for nine innings every game,’’ Conrad said.

Of the River Bandits’ first nine games of the half, five have been decided by one run. Two more have been two-run decisions.

“We’re close. We just need to keep at it. We'll get there,’’ Conrad said.

Pitching and defense weren’t an issue in Sunday’s setback.

The River Bandits’ Rylan Kaufman, Emilio Marquez and Kasey Kalich limited Peoria to five hits, one more than Quad Cities managed off of the Chiefs’ Zane Mills, Nathanael Heredia and Andre Granilo.

Peoria pitchers combined to strikeout 11 River Bandits while Quad Cities pitchers benefited from some outstanding defense.

Peyton Wilson delivered a perfect strike from deep left center to third baseman Morgan McCullough to deny Jacob Buchberger an extra base following a leadoff double in the eighth.

That came after shortstop Tyler Tolbert flashed the leather on six putouts, including a pair of pinpoint throws on back-to-back outs to end the top of the fifth inning.

“I’m not sure I’ve seen a better throw than the one Wilson made from left center. To be that deep and to be right on the money like that, that was impressive and Tolbert continues to play great defense,’’ Conrad said.

Toiling to a .128 average over his last 10 games at the plate, Tolbert was shifted to the seventh spot in the batting order Sunday after hitting first or second in his first 70 games of the season.

“He keeps working at that and understands his job,’’ Conrad said. “He’s playing great defense and continues to be a leader in our clubhouse. He is making a difference in our team.’’

Peoria scored all three of its runs in the first four innings, using a two-run double by Francisco Hernandez in the second to grab a led it would not relinquish.

Buchberger stole home for the Chiefs’ final run two innings later as Francisco Hernandez was picked off first base.

Quad Cities, which left 11 runners on base, scored its runs on a pair of RBI doubles.

Dillan Shrum hit the first to right-center field in the fourth and Emshoff drove one down the line to bring Herard Gonzalez home and pull the River Bandits within one run in the seventh.

