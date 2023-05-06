MIDLAND, Mich. — Two pitches was all it took Saturday afternoon for Great Lakes to add to the Quad Cities River Bandits' frustration in close games.

Leadoff batter Yeiner Fernandez singled up the middle on a 1-0 pitch in the bottom of the 10th inning to bring Dalton Rushing home and give the Loons a 7-6 Midwest League victory at Dow Diamond.

The loss leaves Quad Cities winless in five extra-innings games this season and winless in five games decided by one run.

Rushing was placed on second base to open the Loons' half of the 10th after the River Bandits were retired in order in the top half of the inning in a game that had been tied since Great Lakes scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Quad Cities had taken a 6-4 lead in the top half of the seventh when Javier Vaz led off with his first home run of the season and Gavin Cross brought Herard Gonzalez home with double to right.

After the Loons used RBI singles by Fernandez and Taylor Young to even the score in the bottom half of the inning, the River Bandits missed a chance to quickly answer in the eighth.

Paxton Wallace opened the inning with a triple to right, but Vaz flew out, Gonzalez struck out and Cayden Wallace grounded out to strand him on base.

Quad Cities collected 12 hits in the game, including solo home runs in the second inning by Kale Emshoff and the fourth by Juan Carlos Negret.

The River Bandits came from behind twice, tying the game at 2-2 on Cayden Wallace single in the third inning and at 4-4 on a Jack Alexander single in the sixth.

The series concludes at 12:05 p.m. Sunday.