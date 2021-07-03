Competition, podcast lessons motivate Pasquantino

"I was coming off of instructional league and heading into the offseason, it was something that sounded interesting. It was Alex’s idea and it was something we started and it has just kept going," Pasquantino said.

"Alex does the heavy lifting, all of the production-type things, and he does a great job with that. It’s been a fun experience."

A communications major at Old Dominion, Pasquantino has found it all to be beneficial in a number of ways.

In preparing for interviews, he formulates the questions he wants to ask and then learns from the answers he receives.

"I’m learning with every interview. We’re talking with people for a short time, but we’re talking to them about major events and experiences in their lives," Pasquantino said.

"I’m learning a lot about what drives people, how they have created their own success stories, and there are things I’m learning that I try to apply to my own personal situation."

Those words, those experiences of others, are helping Pasquantino progress as his first full-season assignment in baseball continues.