Devin Conn was where he wanted to be Thursday night.
Back on the mound, back pitching in a critical situation in the final inning of a tight game and most importantly, delivering when the Quad-Cities River Bandits needed him most.
Conn, who toiled as Beloit began its seven-run rally to win 8-6 in the opening game of a doubleheader Wednesday, left the bases loaded but recorded the final two outs of Quad-Cities’ 4-2 Midwest League victory over the Snappers at Modern Woodmen Park.
“You turn the page, you get ready to go again and do your job,’’ said Conn, who earned every bit of his third save of the season. “I came in today with the mindset I needed to get the outs we needed and get the win. One out, you might roll someone over and turn a double play.’’
Instead, it was a strikeout and a fly ball that left the bases full of Snappers after Beloit scored one run in the ninth on errant throw to third following a wild pitch and walked the bases loaded.
“Similar situation to (Wednesday), but Conn got us out of it and hopefully, he gain some confidence and build from it,’’ Quad-Cities manager Ray Hernandez said. “We walked (nine) batters, too many, and when you do that you let other teams hang around.’’
Hernandez liked the way things started for the River Bandits.
After dropping the rain-delayed nightcap of a doubleheader 3-1 late Wednesday night, Quad-Cities didn’t waste any time giving itself a chance to get back into the win column.
Five of the first six River Bandits faced by Beloit starter Aiden McIntyre reached base and three eventually scored.
Austin Dennis opened the bottom of the first with a single and didn’t slow down as he rounded third when Jeremy Pena followed with a double to center.
The Snappers’ throw went to second as Pena slid safely, providing Dennis with time to race home with the first run of the game.
After Freudis Nova reached on a fielder’s choice, Cesar Salazar deposited his third home run of the season over the fence in right to give Quad-Cities a quick 3-0 lead.
“Dennis and Pena get us going as usual and Salazar put a good swing on that ball to bring two runs in,’’ Hernandez said.
Nova finished off the River Bandits’ scoring in the eighth.
The Astros’ sixth-ranked prospect launched his second home run in five games for Quad-Cities over the fence in center, extending the lead to 4-1.
“That was a big swing and a big run,’’ Hernandez said. “I felt like we needed to put another run up, just to take a little of the pressure off.’’
Beloit wasn’t without its chances, stranding 10 base runners including five in the game’s first two innings.
The Snappers cut into the River Bandits’ early three-run advantage in the third when Max Schuemann scored on a two-out double down the line in left by Lester Madden.
With starter Matt Ruppenthal working around a two-out walk in the fourth and Jose Rivera facing the minimum in the first four of his 4.1 innings of work, Beloit didn’t manage to get another runner past first until Madden opened the ninth with a single.
“Rivera came in and was electric, much better his second time out than in his first which is what you would hope for,’’ Hernandez said. “That’s what you want, guys to learn from one time to the next.’’