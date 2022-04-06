Conrad likes Bandits' versatility, depth

Brooks Conrad looks forward to seeing how it all fits together this season for the Quad Cities River Bandits.

The Midwest League team’s new manager believes the Kansas City Royals have put together a team at the High-A level that can take on a number of different identities as its 132-game schedule progresses.

“Coming out of spring training, I feel like we have a really good mix,’’ Conrad said Wednesday as the team was settling into its renovated clubhouse at Modern Woodmen Park.

“We have a good pitching staff with a lot of guys who got a taste of playing on a championship club here in Quad Cities last year. We have some exciting offensive players, should have some good speed on the bases, play good defense and I think we’ll swing the bat well. It’s a good starting point for us.’’

The River Bandits return 15 players from a 77-41 team which won the pennant in the High-A Central League, a group that includes 11 pitchers who competed for Quad Cities last season in the River Bandits’ first year as a Royals affiliate.

That group includes Christian Chamberlain, a left-hander who is expected to the opening-night starter for Quad Cities in Friday’s 6 p.m. game at South Bend.

Returning River Bandits pitching coach Steve Luebber likes the potential he sees in the staff he is working with at the onset of the season.

“I’ve seen some good things from them so far this spring and I think they’re like everybody else, they’re anxious to get out and compete,’’ Luebber said. “We have good number of guys who were here last year, experienced being a part of a playoff staff and will benefit from being in that type of environment.’’

The River Bandits will use a blend tandem combinations and traditional starters on the mound to start the season, much like a year ago.

Chamberlain, Noah Murdock, Anderson Paulino, Charlie Neuweiler and Caden Monke return to Quad Cities and are among pitchers who will fill those roles.

“It’s a good, deep pitching staff, a lot of good arms I’m looking forward to seeing what they can do,’’ said catcher Luca Tresh, one of seven 2021 draft picks on the Quad Cities roster.

“It’s a group that likes to compete,’’ Luebber said.

Conrad, beginning his fifth season as a manager in the Royals organization, senses that competitive spirit throughout the River Bandits roster.

“When people come out and watch the River Bandits, I want them to see a team that is having fun playing the game and a team that will play hard from the first pitch until the final out,’’ Conrad said. “I feel we’re in a position to make that happen.’’

Conrad joins Quad Cities from low-A Columbia (S.C.) and spent three seasons as a manager at that level including leading Lexington (Ky.) to the South Atlantic League championship in 2019.

A six-year player at the major-league level with Oakland, Atlanta, Milwaukee, Tampa Bay and San Diego, Conrad worked with 24 of the players on the 30-man River Bandits roster last season at Columbia.

“It’s a good group and these guys are all going to contribute. Our lineup will look different from one game to the next, but they’re all ready to compete,’’ Conrad said.

In addition to Luebber, Conrad’s staff include returning hitting coach Andy LaRoche, assistant hitting coach David Noworyta, assistant coach Kevin Kuntz and bench coach Eddie Rodriguez, who managed the Quad-City Angels from 1987-89 and was a hitting coach here for two seasons prior to that.

They’re working with a group that includes some versatility, especially in the infield where Dillan Shrum, Peyton Wilson, Tyler Tolbert and Herard Gonzalez will open from first to third and where Cam Williams and Morgan McCullough will see time at multiple positions.

Williams will primarily play second or third and McCullough will fit in at second, third and shortstop.

“Some of the other guys will move around a bit, too,’’ Conrad said. “We’re going to have options and everybody is going to get their at-bats and have a chance to show what they can do.’’

Parker Bates and Tyler Gentry return to the River Bandits outfield, where Burle Dixon and Juan Carlos Negret will also compete.

Conrad likes the potential and versatility he sees in that group as well.

Behind the plate, Kale Emshoff returns in a mix that will include Tresh, Saul Garza and Kyle Hayes.

Following the cancellation of the 2020 season and a shortened 2021 season, both because of the COVID-19 situation, Conrad welcomed the return of a more traditional spring training and a more customary feel to being at the ball park on a daily basis.

“For a lot of these guys, this will be the first ‘normal’ season they’ve been a part of. It will be good for them to experience essentially a full season and everything that goes with that. The hope is that they will all mature as players as the season progresses,’’ Conrad said.

“From the ups and downs of the game and dealing with that to being able to mingle with the fans a bit more, that’s all part of baseball and we’re looking forward to it and getting the season started.’’

