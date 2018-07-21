Ria Cortesio understands the challenge Jen Pawol faces every time she steps on a baseball field.
Cortesio, a Rock Island native, put on the same type of plate gear Pawol wore Thursday when she became the first female to call balls and strikes during a Midwest League game at Modern Woodmen Park since Cortesio was umpiring games more than a decade ago.
“I’ve never had the chance to meet Jen, but I’m her number one fan,’’ Cortesio said. “I want her to make history. I’m rooting for Jen and I’m rooting for Emma (Charlesworth-Seiler). I know what they’re going through and I want them to succeed.’’
Pawol, who is declining interview requests this season to “focus on umpiring,’’ and Charlesworth-Seiler are the only females working as umpires in professional baseball this season.
They’re the first to chase the dream of getting to the major leagues since Cortesio pursued it from 1999-2007.
Cortesio progressed through the same minor league development process that led Pawol to be promoted to the Midwest League earlier this month, rising one step at a time in a career that began in the short-season Pioneer League.
Cortesio eventually spent five seasons working in the Double-A Southern League and worked the Futures Game and home run derby at the 2006 all-star game in Pittsburgh.
The following spring, she became the first female since Pam Postema 18 years earlier to work a major-league spring training game when she umpired a Cubs-Diamondbacks game in Arizona.
Cortesio was released at the end of the 2007 season at a point when her supervision would have shifted from minor league umpire development to the major league level supervisors. The timing allowed her supervisors to release her rather than make a decision about a future that would have included major-league work.
“The people I talk with now say the climate and culture within the umpire development process has changed,’’ Cortesio said. “I hope that is the case and I hope that Jen, and Emma, too, get a chance to make it happen. It’s time.’’
Once her job at the professional level ended, Cortesio worked some college games and returned to Modern Woodmen Park as a fill-in umpire on occasion nearly a decade ago.
In the years since, she spent some time living in Greece and now resides in Lincoln, Nebraska, but returns to the Quad-Cities to visit her parents and family frequently.
She’s traded the dirt of a baseball diamond for an office job.
“It’s a desk job and not nearly as much fun as I had running round a baseball field,’’ Cortesio said. “I do miss that. I think my plate gear is probably in a box in a basement somewhere in the Quad-Cities. I have a lot of great memories from that time in my life.’’
Only the fifth female to work as a professional baseball umpire, Cortesio said many of the life skills she learned while working games have carried over to her current career.
“When you’re managing people, managing an occasional conflict, my time as an umpire prepared me for that,’’ she said. “And if I find myself needing to know something in the U.S. Code, having the ability to know my way around every subsection of the baseball rule book was great preparation.’’
So now from afar, Cortesio roots for Pawol.
She gave consideration to a trip home this past week to sit in the stands at Modern Woodmen Park and watch her work, but the timing wasn’t right.
“She’s my rock star,’’ Cortesio said. “From what I’ve been able to see online and from what I’ve heard in talking to people, she does an exceptionally solid job and to me, it’s a big deal. When she got promoted to the Midwest League a couple of weeks ago, I was beyond thrilled. I’m rooting for her.’’
Cortesio believes Pawol has one advantage that didn’t exist when she was coming up through the ranks.
Pawol, a native of Binghamton, New York, is 41 years old and was 39 when she called her first professional game in the Gulf Coast League two seasons ago.
“When I was working, they hired a 28-year old as a new umpire and he was considered ancient,’’ Cortesio said. “It seems like the game is more open to different ages and people now and that’s a good thing. I think her experience in the game is a benefit.’’
Pawol grew up around the game. She played for the United States national women’s baseball team and was a catcher and shortstop as a collegiate softball player at Hofstra.
She umpired NCAA Division I baseball and softball for more than a decade before earning a professional opportunity, gaining experience that included working as a softball umpire in the Big Ten from 2013-15.
She works in a business where promotions are hard to come by. Only three percent of minor-league umpires in the past two decades have ultimately been hired by major league baseball.
Life on the road for five months presents its own challenges.
“It’s a different life, but if you love the game, it’s a great life,'' Cortesio said. "I’m as excited for Jen and Emma getting a chance now as I was when I had the same chance. I’ll never forget working my first game at the ballpark in Davenport, working a game in my hometown was a thrill.
“I want them to experience the same feelings. I want them and any other girls who want to play baseball or umpire baseball to have that chance. One day, I want to be watching when Jen and Emma are working a big-league game. I’ll be rooting for them then, just like I am now.’’