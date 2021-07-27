Cosby delivers in a spot for Bandits

Stepping out of his bullpen role into a rare starting assignment Tuesday, Quad Cities pitcher Christian Cosby had one thing in mind.
"The idea was to eat up as many innings as I could," Cosby said after doing just that in the River Bandits’ 4-2 victory over South Bend at Modern Woodmen Park.
Cosby allowed three baserunners on three hits in a five-inning spot start before exiting, maintaining the 2-0 lead Quad Cities had taken in the first inning.
It was the second start in 12 outings for the 6-foot-5 right-hander, a role necessitated by a couple of injuries that are impacting the River Bandits’ starting rotation.
"Both of my starts this year, I’ve been a little fastball heavy, just trying to get outs and let the defense do its job behind me," Cosby said. "There wasn’t any need to get fancy with any other stuff."
It was exactly the type of effort Quad Cities manager Chris Widger hoped to see.
"Christian has been a good bullpen guy for us, giving us three, four innings when needed and this is a different role, but you’re still hoping for three, four really solid innings and when you get five like he gave us, that’s fantastic," Widger said.
"We’re a little short in pitching right now and for him to give us a good five innings, just what we needed."
Quad Cities didn’t secure the win until closer Jonah Dipoto accomplished the same thing late to earn his eighth save in nine opportunities.
Dipoto turned back the Cubs in both the eighth and ninth innings after South Bend had trimmed the River Bandits’ lead to two runs with a pair in the seventh.
The Quad Cities reliever entered the game with two runners in scoring position in the eighth inning but used a strike out and a fly ball to leave the bases loaded.
The first two batters Dipoto faced in the ninth reached as well, but a pop foul to the catcher followed by a pair of strikeouts preserved the victory.
"Jonah has a little Mitch Williams in him, likes to make things interesting," Widger said. "But, he seems to always have a way to get the job done."
Quad Cities tagged South Bend starter Ryan Jensen for a pair of runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Nick Loftin opened the inning with his sixth home run of the season, a shot to left that gave the River Bandits a lead that stuck.
Michael Massey followed with a one-out single, advancing when Cubs shortstop Delvin Zinn couldn’t come up with a Jake Means grounder and Massey took second on the error.
Eric Cole followed with a single up the middle that scored Massey and gave Cosby a two-run cushion to work with for the rest of his five-inning start.
"They always say you’re supposed to pitch like it’s 0-0, but it is always better to be out there with a lead," Cosby said. "You’re just a bit more comfortable whenever you are out there in that situation."
Half of the six hits Jensen allowed over a five-inning start came in the opening inning.
Jensen found himself in a jam in the fifth when a leadoff walk to Gavin Stupienski and back-to-back one-out singles by Loftin and Maikel Garcia loaded the bases with one out.
The South Bend right-hander recorded the ninth and 10th strikeouts of his start to leave them loaded as his outing came to end.
Quad Cities (47-24) doubled its lead in the bottom of the sixth when John Rave split the gap in right center with a two-run, two-out double.
"Anytime you can extend that cushion, it’s a good thing," Widger said. "Rave’s two-strike approach was great, just what we needed."