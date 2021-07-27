Cosby delivers in a spot for Bandits

Stepping out of his bullpen role into a rare starting assignment Tuesday, Quad Cities pitcher Christian Cosby had one thing in mind.

"The idea was to eat up as many innings as I could," Cosby said after doing just that in the River Bandits’ 4-2 victory over South Bend at Modern Woodmen Park.

Cosby allowed three baserunners on three hits in a five-inning spot start before exiting, maintaining the 2-0 lead Quad Cities had taken in the first inning.

It was the second start in 12 outings for the 6-foot-5 right-hander, a role necessitated by a couple of injuries that are impacting the River Bandits’ starting rotation.

"Both of my starts this year, I’ve been a little fastball heavy, just trying to get outs and let the defense do its job behind me," Cosby said. "There wasn’t any need to get fancy with any other stuff."

It was exactly the type of effort Quad Cities manager Chris Widger hoped to see.

"Christian has been a good bullpen guy for us, giving us three, four innings when needed and this is a different role, but you’re still hoping for three, four really solid innings and when you get five like he gave us, that’s fantastic," Widger said.