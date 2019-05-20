Marty Costes cleared loaded bases with a seventh-inning triple Monday as the Quad-Cities River Bandits rallied for a 7-5 Midwest League win at Kane County.
Costes collected five RBI in the game, cutting into a 3-0 deficit by driving home a pair of runs with a single in the third to score Austin Dennis and Jeremy Pena.
The Cougars pushed across single runs in the fourth and fifth innings, regaining a 5-2 lead before Quad-Cities rallied for its third straight win.
Trey Dawson and Alex Holderbach each reached on errors to open the inning and after Ross Adolph struck out, Michael Wielansky reached on a line drive single to left which loaded the bases.
Dennis followed with an RBI single and the River Bandits (27-13) pulled within 5-4 when Pena reached on a catcher's interference call.
Costes emptied the bases with his third triple of the season, pushing Quad-Cities ahead to stay with his ball hit to right.
Cody Deason (3-1) finished off the six-hit victory started by Luis Garcia, allowing just two singles while striking out nine batters and walking a pair over the final four innings of opening game of the four-game series.