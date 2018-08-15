Kane County didn’t miss its 10th-inning target Wednesday night at Modern Woodmen Park.
The same couldn’t be said for the Quad-Cities River Bandits, who dropped a 2-1 Midwest League decision to the Cougars in extra innings.
The game was decided on two balls hit to center field, one which led Kane County to its sixth consecutive win and another which denied Quad-Cities a chance to extend the game.
Yoel Yanqui, who began the 10th on second base and advanced on a fly out, scored the winning run from third when Marty Costes dropped a fly ball off the bat of Tim Susnara and then committed a second error on the play when he attempted to throw the ball.
Kyler Stout took the mound for Kane County in the bottom half of the 10th and struck out Miguelangel Sierra as Michael Papierski watched from second.
Jonathan Lacroix followed by dropping a single into shallow center and, waved around third, Papierski headed to the plate. Tra Holmes’ throw home arrived in plenty of time for Susnara to tag out Papierski.
Lacroix took second on throw, but Stout retired Scott Schreiber on three pitches to record the 14th strikeout of the game by Kane County pitchers.
Kane County threatened often in the latter innings, unable to score after loading the bases with no outs in the eighth and stranding a pair of runners in the fifth through eighth innings.
River Bandits reliever Brendan Feldmann worked out of that jam in the eighth after the Cougars used a hit batter between a pair of singles to load the bases.
Feldmann tagged out Susnara at home for the first out of the inning after catcher Cesar Salazar chased down a pitch that skipped past the plate.
A strikeout and a pop up chased down in shallow left field by third baseman David Hensley ended the Kane County threat.
Quad-Cities stranded the potential go-ahead run in scoring position in the bottom half of the eighth when Colton Shaver was hit by a pitch with one out, advanced on a groundout and was left on base when Hensley grounded out to second.
Papierski drove a ball to the wall in right center for the final out in the bottom of the ninth, sending the teams into extra innings with a 1-1 score that had stood since the teams traded runs in the fifth.
During that fifth inning, Kane County pushed across a run on a Ryan Dobson single to end a string of 34 consecutive scoreless innings worked by Quad-Cities pitchers dating to the sixth inning of a Saturday game against Cedar Rapids.
Eudy Ramos scored the game’s first run after collecting the Cougars’ first hit of the game on a one-out single up the middle.
He advanced when River Bandits starter Luis Garcia issued his third walk of the game before giving Kane County a short-lived lead on the single to center by Dobson.
Costes then rattled his second hit of the game off the base of the wall in right-center field, a double that opened the Quad-Cities half of the inning.
After advancing on a groundout by Papierski, Costes scored the game-tying run when Sierra lashed a sharp single into left.