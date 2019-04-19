One night after shutting out Quad-Cities, the Kane County pitching staff did one better.
A trio of Cougars pitchers combined to no-hit the River Bandits in a 1-0 win Friday in Peoria, the first no-hitter of the season in the Midwest League.
The River Bandits offense, which drew just three walks and never had a runner in scoring position, ran its scoreless innings streak to 22.
Bryan Valdez, making his season debut, threw four perfect innings for the Cougars, striking out four, before giving way to Andy Toelken.
Toelken (2-0), who has yet to surrender a run in 13 2/3 innings this season, issued all three of the walks but otherwise held the Bandits in check for 4 2/3 innings to pick up the win.
Blake Workman, who picked up the save, came on with two outs in the ninth to strike out Enmanuel Valdez and preserve the no-hitter.
The no-hitter overshadowed a stellar outing by River Bandits starter Cody Deason, who struck out six in four scoreless innings, and made a hard-luck loser of the Bandits' Brett Conine (1-2), who surrendered just one hit over four innings of relief.
That one hit, however, provided the game's only run.
Kane County's Alex King doubled home Eduardo Diaz, who had walked and stole second, in the top of the seventh inning.
Friday's combined no-hitter marked the 10th time in the 60-year history of the Quad-Cities franchise that the team has been no-hit.
It was only the seventh time Quad-Cities has been no-hit in a nine-inning game and the first time since Zack Erwin and Joe Camacho of Beloit combined to no-hit the River Bandits 3-0 at Pohlman Field on Aug. 23, 2017.
The no-hitter was the 10th in the history of the Kane County franchise and its second against Quad-Cities. The first came on May 17, 2014 when Tyler Skulina and Nathan Dorris combined on one in a 3-0 win against the River Bandits.
Quad-Cities pitchers have thrown 11 no-hitters in franchise history, the last coming 10 years ago this week when Hector Cardenas and Kevin Thomas pitched a seven-inning no hitter against Beloit in the opening game of a doubleheader at Modern Woodmen Park.
Early lead lifts Clinton
Will Banfield homered in the first inning to stake Clinton to an early lead and the LumberKings held off a Wisconsin Timber Rattler rally to grab a 4-3 win Friday night.
Banfield's three-run blast, which was preceded by a Demetrius Sims walk and Jerar Encarnacion single, was followed in the second inning by Sims' RBI single to plate the LumberKings' fourth run off Wisconsin starter Adam Hill.
The LumberKings struggled to find much offense the rest of the night, but a quartet of Clinton pitchers made sure they didn't need any more.
Peyton Culbertson started and held the Rattlers to two runs while scattering nine hits over four innings. Tyler Mitzel and Nathan Alexander each tossed two innings of scoreless relief before Alex Vesia came on to get the save.
The Rattlers made some noise off of Vesia, with Yeison Coca's solo home run making it 4-3 and Chad McClanahan's two-out single bringing the winning run to the plate, but the LumberKings hurler struck out Gabriel Garcia to end the threat.