Home runs by Ariel Sandoval and Joseph Rosa helped the Clinton LumberKings hang close with the Kane County Cougars through six innings on Saturday, but ultimately the sheer number of hits piled up by the Cougars became too much in an 8-3 LumberKings loss.
Kane County racked up 21 hits against a quartet of Clinton pitchers, including 13 against starter Scott Boches alone.
Boches limited the damage to just three runs over his 3 2/3 innings, but reliever Sam Delaplane wasn't as fortunate. Delaplane surrendered three runs, one earned on three singles and a double as the Cougars broke the game open in the seventh inning.
Kane County struck early grabbing a 2-0 lead as its first five batters in the bottom of the first got hits off of Boches, who escaped further damage by getting a popout and a double play to end the inning.
Sandoval's two-run shot tied the game in the second, and after the Cougars took the lead back with a run on three hits in the bottom of the fourth, Rosa tied it again with his home run in the top of the fifth.
The Cougars scored one in the fifth, the three in the seventh and one in the eighth to complete the scoring.
Clinton threatened in the ninth, as a Johnny Adams single, Rainis Silva walk and Connor Hoover single loaded the bases with no one out, but Kane County brought in reliever Luis Castillo, who struck out Billy Cooke, Rosa and Keegan McGovern to end the threat.