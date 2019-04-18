Kane County's Franklyn Soriano held Quad-Cities without a hit for five innings and the Bandits' bats didn't fare much better against the Cougars' bullpen in a 2-0 Kane County win Thursday.
The shutout spoiled a strong night from from the Bandits' pitchers. Starter Nivaldo Rodriguez gave up two runs over five innings, and R.J. Freure struck out nine over 3 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.
The Bandits did have two chances to get on the board after Soriano exited.
Marty Costes hit a two-out triple in the sixth, but was stranded there when Scott Schreiber lined out.
Then in the eighth, Andy Pineda and Trey Dawson had back-to-back singles and Costes loaded the bases with two outs, reaching on a fielder's choice. Another fly out from Schreiber, however, ended the threat.
LumberKings win in 10
Will Banfield's bases-loaded single in the 10th inning negated the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers' late-game rally and gave the Clinton LumberKings a 5-4 win Thursday night.
Banfield's single came after, in the top of the 10th, LumberKings first baseman Sean Reynolds fired to the plate to catch Antonio Pinero trying to score from second on Brice Turang's infield single to keep the game tied 4-4.
The LumberKings showcased their power early, building a 4-0 lead on three solo home runs — two by Demetrius Sims and one by Ricardo Cespedes — and a Sean Reynolds RBI double.
And LumberKings starter George Soriano kept putting up zeroes, striking out five Rattlers over five scoreless innings.
The Rattlers rallied off the Clinton bullpen, however, posting three runs in the eighth and tying the game with an unearned run in the ninth.