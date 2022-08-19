'Crazy' journey to pro ball for Muscatine's Snider

All Duncan Snider wanted was one last chance.

“If it didn’t work out, I was ready to walk away and call it a career," Snider said.

Instead, the 24-year-old Muscatine native is pitching in affiliated professional baseball for the first time in his life.

The 6-foot-7 right hander, who was working as an accountant for the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine less than a year ago, is now 5-0 through eight appearances on the mound for the San Diego Padres’ Lake Elsinore affiliate in the California League.

Snider was assigned by San Diego to its low-A team after he caught the attention of the Padres following a 16-strikeout game while he was pitching for the Lake Country DockHounds, a team based in Oconomowoc, Wis., that plays in the independent American Association.

“I was on the mound on a Wednesday night in Wisconsin and by Saturday, I was in California and had become part of the Padres organization," Snider said. “It’s been pretty crazy, just how quickly everything happened."

Getting to this point has been a journey in itself for Snider.

After undergoing Tommy John surgery during his high school career at Muscatine, where he also played football and basketball, Snider began his college career at Marshalltown Community College in 2017.

He went on to spend three seasons at Upper Iowa, completing his fifth year of collegiate eligibility with the NCAA Division II program in 2021 by earning a spot on the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference all-defensive team during a 4-3 season that saw him pitch a league-leading 64.2 innings.

Snider made his pro debut with the Tucson Saguaros in the Pecos League in 2021, paying for his own meals, gas and living expenses while with the independent league team.

“The team paid for a hotel room on the road, and that was it, but it was a chance to pitch and that is what I was looking for. I wanted that chance," Snider said.

When the Pecos League season ended, Snider received a chance to join the Houston Apollos of the American Association for the final weeks of the season.

The team was a traveling team in that league, playing all of its games on the road in one of the highest-regarded independent leagues in the country.

Snider made three more starts before the season ended and then returned home to Muscatine with his baseball future uncertain.

“I went to work with the Community Foundation and was helping out with some guys on the high school team in Muscatine and enjoying that," Snider said.

But as fall turned into winter, the itch to pitch remained strong.

“I wasn’t sure there would be an opportunity for me, but I had a buddy who knew a guy who knew a guy who knew the guy who worked with the DockHounds and I was able to get a look and then get a chance pitching for their team up in Wisconsin," Snider said.

“They signed me and that was great because if it hadn’t worked out, if I didn’t get a chance to play this summer I was done. I’m pushing 25 but I wanted one last chance."

Following his late-season sample in 2021 with the Apollos, a return to the American Association was something Snider welcomed as well.

“It’s a challenging league to pitch in. The rosters are crawling with former major leaguers, former first-round picks who didn’t pan out but are still amazingly talented, former minor leaguers, just all sorts of guys," Snider said. “For a rookie like me, it was a great place to learn."

And on June 29, it was a great place for Snider to thrive.

He struck out 16 batters and walked one during a win over Milwaukee, striking out nine consecutive batters at one point in the fourth through seventh innings.

Snider doesn’t believe any scouts were present at the game, but his effort was noticed.

Scouts from the Orioles and Mets contacted Snider the following day. Other teams called the DockHounds management, which held the rights to Snider’s contract and ultimately, the Padres purchased his contract from Lake Country and Snider was on his way to California.

He was assigned directly to Lake Elsinore where Snider made his first appearance for the Storm on July 6, working one inning of hitless relief.

Four days later, he made his first start and earned a win while scattering three hits over 5.2 innings, striking out five batters.

With a win in his most recent start Tuesday at Stockton, Snider is now 5-0 with a 2.38 ERA. He has struck out 42 batters and walked six over 34 innings of work.

“I feel like I’ve been pitching well. I’ve been throwing a lot of strikes and have cut my walks in half this season," Snider said. "Mostly, a lot of my pitches have been in the zone."

His slider has developed into one of his most effective pitches, complementing his fastball and curve.

“Everything has just gotten better for me," Snider said. "I’m feeling good, feeling confident."

In addition to getting the chance to pitch for a team which has qualified for postseason play, Snider had the chance to pitch to Padres’ major-league hitters prior to a game in early August at Dodger Stadium.

“I was scheduled to have a bullpen day between starts that day and instead of throwing in the pen, they decided to send me over to Dodgers Stadium to give their big-league guys a different look during pregame," Snider said.

“I think I was chosen because none of their guys had seen me and I’ve been throwing a lot of strikes. It was a pretty awesome experience."

Snider is scheduled to take part in the Padres’ instructional league camp following the season and looks forward to where it all could lead, including the possibility of being promoted to San Diego’s high-A affiliate in the Midwest League, Fort Wayne.

“I just appreciate the opportunity I have," Snider said. "It’s still a little wild to believe that here at almost 25, I have a shot to do what I’ve always dreamed of doing."