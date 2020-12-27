Croken joins Bandits ownership group

Ken Croken has regularly been a fan in the stands at Quad Cities River Bandits games.

Monday, he will join the ownership group of the Midwest League baseball team.

River Bandits team president Dave Heller has scheduled a news conference for Monday afternoon to introduce Croken as the newest member of the ownership team of the Quad Cities minor-league club.

Croken is a Scott County supervisor who retired in 2017 after spending 15 years as the corporate communications and marketing executive leader of Genesis Health System.

In a release announcing the addition of Croken to the River Bandits’ ownership group, the team indicates his “marketing heft and community relations experience’’ will help the Quad Cities club enhance its presence in 2021 after the cancellation of the 2020 Midwest League season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The addition of Croken to an ownership group led by Heller that also includes Roby Smith has been approved as required by Major League Baseball.

Heller and his Main Street Baseball organization have owned the River Bandits since 2007. Smith joined the team’s ownership group in 2016.

Under a remake of the minor leagues being orchestrated by Major League Baseball, the River Bandits have been invited to join the Kansas City Royals organization as the high-A affiliate of the American League team next season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you! Sign up to receive professional baseball news in your inbox every week. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.