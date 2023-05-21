GRAND CHUTE, Wis. -- Six of the Quad Cities' eight hits Sunday went for extra bases, sending the River Bandits on their way to a sweep of their six-game series at Wisconsin.

A four-run third inning proved to be the difference in the 7-4 Midwest League victory over the Timber Rattlers.

The power surge included a solo home run in the seventh inning by Gavin Cross.

The homer to right center by the Royals' first-round pick in the 2022 draft was Cross' seventh of the season and his fifth in six games over the past week at Fox Cities Stadium.

The long ball came after the River Bandits got on the board by scoring four times on two-out hits in the third inning, the first when Darryl Collins scored on a double by Jack Pineda after reaching on a leadoff walk.

Javier Vaz followed by droving Pineda home with a triple to center before Juan Carlos Negret brought a pair of runs across on a double to left.

Folllowing a solo homer in the bottom of the fourth by Wisconsin's Robert Moore, Quad Cities added a pair of runs to its lead in the top of the sixth.

Collins brought Negret home with a single to right before Jack Alexander cracked a line-drive double to left to score Collins and give the River Bandits a 6-1 advantage.

Cross' homer to right-center field extended the Quad Cities lead to 7-2 before a two-run single by Je'Von Ward off of reliever Anderson Paulino cut the River Bandits' lead to three in the top of the eighth.

A collection of six pitchers saw action for Quad Cities, combining to limit Wisconsin to six hits.

John McMillon earned his first Midwest League victory in relief of starter Cruz Noriega, holding the Rattlers hitless over 1.1 innings of work. Anthony Simonelli earned his first save by working a 1-2-3 ninth.

The River Bandits open a six-game series at home Tuesday, hosting Beloit.