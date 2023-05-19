GRAND CHUTE, Wis. — The Quad Cities River Bandits are officially on an extended winning streak.

Fueled by another banner night at the plate from top prospect Gavin Cross and a pitching performance to remember from Chandler Champlain, the Bandits triumphed over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 4-2 in front of a crowd of 2,607 at Fox Cities Stadium.

Cross torched his sixth home run of the season and second straight game going deep with a two-run shot in the top of the first inning, highlighting a three-run frame to put Quad Cities (16-21) up early.

Cross' other two hits were doubles, half of what the Bandits produced against four Wisconsin pitchers. Javier Vaz and Cayden Wallace had the other extra base-hits on the night.

Quad Cities extended its lead in the second to 4-0 and that proved to be all the run support needed for Champlain, who tossed six innings of four-hit ball and struck out six Timber Rattlers.

Wisconsin cut the margin in half with a two-run bottom of the seventh, but that was all it mustered on a night where its offense stranded nine runners on base and went 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

Anderson Paulino notched his fifth save of the season for the Bandits, who will play two more road games in the series in attempting to sweep their first six-game set of the season.

Prior to Friday's game, the Royals transferred River Bandits pitcher Noah Cameron to Double-A Northwest Arkansas.

A seventh-round pick of Kansas City in 2021, Cameron was off to a 2-2 start with a 3.60 ERA for Quad Cities, striking out 58 batters and walking nine over 35 innings through seven starts.