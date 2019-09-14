CLINTON — Clinton's offense, which shined in the first two rounds of the playoffs, continued its Midwest League championship series struggles Saturday and it cost the LumberKings their title shot.
Clinton managed just two hits as South Bend grabbed a 5-0 victory to win the Midwest League title, sweeping the LumberKings 3-0 in the championship series.
Home runs were the problem for Josh Roberson Saturday. All four of the runs charged to the Clinton starter came on a pair of homers.
Levi Jordan staked Clinton to an early 2-0 lead with a second-inning, two-run homer.
Andy Weber then added a pair of insurance runs in the fifth with a two-run blast of his own.
Meanwhile the LumberKings generated nothing of Cubs starter Riley Thompson. Thompson allowed just one baserunner — on his own fourth-inning error — and struck out 10 in five innings of work, including striking out the first five batters he faced.
Kameron Misner and Davis Bradshaw managed singles off South Bend reliever Fauris Guerrero, but neither got past second base.
South Bend added its fifth run in the ninth with some small ball against Clinton reliever Elkin Alcala as the Cubs totaled three singles in the inning.