In a game when it seemingly took forever for Quad Cities to collect its first hit, South Bend make quick work of handing the River Bandits a 3-1 loss.

It took the Cubs just 2 hours, 15 minutes to earn Saturday's Midwest League victory at Modern Woodmen Park.

Pitchers from both teams were in control from start to finish with a trio of South Bend pitchers limiting Quad Cities to two hits while striking out 12 batters and the River Bandits’ William Fleming and Luinder Avila striking out 14 while scattering six hits.

The Cubs’ Luke Little and Tyler Santana held Quad Cities hitless through seven innings before Gavin Cross made the River Bandits’ first hit of the game count with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Cross drove a Carlos Guzman pitch out of the park, belting a towering home run well beyond the fence in right to slice the South Bend lead to 2-1.

"It was good to see Cross get ahold of one," Quad Cities manager Brooks Conrad said. "That was the first of many for him that we’ll all get to see. He has good power in his swing."

Cayden Wallace followed with the River Bandits’ second and final hit, an infield single to third. Wallace advanced to second on a throw by Fabian Pertuz that sailed past first base.

Carter Jensen followed with the seventh walk of the game drawn by Quad Cities hitters before Guzman recorded an inning-ending strikeout.

The Cubs added an insurance run in the ninth when Haydn McGeary rattled a double off the wall in left-center, the first runs South Bend had scored since the second inning.

Fleming and Avila each allowed three hits, with Fleming surrendering all three he allowed in the Cubs’ two-run second.

The 6-foot-6 right-hander struck out eight batters and walked just one in a five-inning start while Avila struck out six in four walk-free innings of relief.

"Fleming, other than one inning, was lights out. They did get to him the one inning, but he settled in and came back strong which is what you hope to see. He looked good," Conrad said. "Avila came in and did his thing, too. Both of our pitchers threw strikes and turned in some good work."

Conrad saw the same from the Cubs pitchers.

"They’ve shown us some good arms the first two games," Conrad said. "Traditionally, the pitching is usually a little ahead of the hitting at this time of year, but you have to tip your cap to them, they’ve done a nice job, too."

While the hits were hard to come by, the River Bandits had back-to-back batters reach base on four occasions Saturday but capitalized only in the eighth inning.

Conrad expects it to be just a matter of time before Quad Cities delivers in those situations.

"We had a few opportunities but didn’t come up with the big knock we needed," he said. "Once that happens, once we get that two-out hit, we’ll start to roll. We just need to break through once and we’ll get it going."

South Bend scored the only runs it needed when it bunched together three hits in the top of the second.

Yohendrick Pinango stroked a one-out double to right and Fabian Pertoz reached on a walk, both advanced on a double steal.

Casey Optiz drove home both, driving a two-out single to right to send South Bend on its way to its second win in as many games in the season-opening three-game series.