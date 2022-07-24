Cubs outlast River Bandits in slugfest

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A dozen runs and 13 hits were not enough for the Quad Cities River Bandits to register a victory Sunday.

South Bend connected for eight extra-base hits, including a pair of home runs from Jake Washer, to outlast Quad Cities 13-12 at Four Winds Field in the series finale.

After winning the opening game of the series, Quad Cities dropped the final two.

The River Bandits snatched a 10-6 lead after a six-run fourth inning. Herard Gonzalez had a two-run single to highlight the frame.

Quad Cities, though, could not slow South Bend's offense.

After a scoreless opening inning, South Bend scored at least one run in every inning. It tied the game with a run in the fourth, two in the fifth and one in the sixth.

The River Bandits regained the lead with two runs in the seventh on home runs from Cam Williams and Diego Hernandez.

Kevin Made had a run-scoring single and Luis Verdugo's sacrifice fly tied the game at 12. South Bend took the lead in the bottom of the eighth when Made's triple scored Washer.

The River Bandits had the tying and go-ahead runs on base in the top of the ninth inning with two outs, but Gonzalez flied out to end the game.

Hernandez finished 4-for-5 with four runs and two RBI. He also had a double along with his home run.

Washer had four hits, scored four runs and knocked in four for South Bend, which finished with 13 hits in the game.

Jarod Wright pitched the final three innings to get the win for the Cubs. Ruben Ramirez was saddled with the loss for the River Bandits, who fell to 8-16 in the second half and nine games out of first place in the West Division.

Quad Cities opens a six-game series at Beloit on Tuesday night.