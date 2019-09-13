The hosting South Bend Cubs moved one game away from the Midwest League title by topping the Clinton LumberKings 3-2 in a game that included a ninth-inning comeback followed by an hour-plus long rain delay and ended with a wild pitch.
LumberKings reliever Peyton Culbertson uncorked the wild pitch which scored Cole Roederer with two outs in the 10th inning. One batter earlier, Roederer had moved to third when Thomas Jones cut down Nelson Maldonado at home to prevent him from scoring the winning run.
The win puts South Bend up 2-0 in the best-of-five series, which moves to Clinton for the final three games starting Saturday.
The LumberKings trailed most of the game as Maldonado's two-run first-inning single off Clinton starter Jake Walters staked the Cubs to a 2-0 lead.
Walters gave up the two runs, one earned, over six innings, striking out six.
The LumberKings got one run back in the third when Evan Edwards led off with a single and Bubba Hollins followed with an RBI double.
Clinton threatened again in the sixth when Peyton Burdick was hit by a pitch and J.D. Osborne and Will Banfield singled to load the bases with one out, but Edwards and Hollins struck out to end the threat.
The LumberKings, down to their final out, finally pulled even in the ninth. Hollins led off with a single and pinch-runner Davis Bradshaw stole second. After two strikeouts, Jose Devers singled to move Bradshaw to third and took second on defensive indifference to put the winning run on second.
Burdick followed with a single to left to score Bradshaw, but Burdick was thrown out trying to advance to second, ending the inning with the score tied.