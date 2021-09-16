Cubs score 3 in the ninth to clip Bandits

The Quad Cities River Bandits were 25.5 games ahead of the South Bend Cubs entering play Thursday night.
But sometimes in baseball, those things don't matter.
The Cubs opened the ninth inning with four straight hits and scored three runs in the inning to claim a come-from-behind 5-4 victory over the Bandits at Modern Woodmen Park.
The Bandits, who had crawled out of an early 2-0 deficit, took a 4-2 lead into the ninth but South Bend erased that quickly when Yohendrick Pinango singled and Yonathan Perlaza slugged a two-run homer off Q-C relief pitcher Kasey Kalich.
Bryce Ball followed with a single and pinch-runner Edmond Americaan stole second base. But when Tyler Durna rattled a line drive off the right-field fence, Americaan held up to see if it was going to be caught. He only got as far as third base as Durna was thrown out at second.
Kalich then struck out Jake Slaughter but threw a wild pitch that allowed Americaan to score the winning run.
The Bandits failed to even get a baserunner in the bottom of the ninth as winning pitcher Tanner Jesson-Dalton struck out the side.
The game included a bench-clearing situation in the seventh inning. South Bend relief pitcher Danis Correa threw his first two pitches to the Bandits’ Maikel Garcia so far inside that they couldn’t even be caught by the catcher. Garcia began to walk to the mound as he and Correa exchanged words.
Every coach and player on both sides flooded onto the field at that point and Garcia and Correa were separated before any blows were struck. Both teams were warned by plate umpire Jen Pawol after the incident.
Garcia eventually flied out to right field and base umpire Tom O’Neil made sure he stayed between Garcia and Correa as the Bandits shortstop returned to the dugout.
Q-C manager Chris Widger was ejected from the game while discussing the situation with Pawol after the seventh inning was completed.
South Bend had the upper hand early as starting pitcher DJ Herz struck out eight of the first 13 batters he faced, giving him 26 strikeouts in 16 innings this season.
The Cubs opened a 2-0 lead in the third inning on a two-run home run by center-fielder Alexander Canario, one of the players acquired by the Cubs in the July trade for Kris Bryant.
Q-C got one run back in the fifth when Jake Means came across on Garcia’s double over the right-fielder’s head.
They then grabbed the lead with two runs in the bottom of the sixth. Logan Porter’s double scored Michael Massey from first base to tie the score.
Following a sacrifice bunt and a walk, Kale Emshoff slapped an 80-foot dribbler up the first-base line and dove out of the way to avoid Durna’s tag while Porter scored the go-ahead run.