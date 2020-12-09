Cut by MLB, LumberKings look forward

Tornow said opportunities do exist for the LumberKings, both as part of independent leagues or college wood-bat leagues.

The objective now will be to determine which scenario best suits an organization that last competed as the only remaining charter member of the Midwest League.

“We’ve done a lot of research, asked a lot of questions and we have narrowed things down to three entities. The task now is to figure out if league ABC, league XYZ or the PQR league is where we belong,’’ Tornow said.

With two other Midwest League clubs studying the same issue, Tornow said it remains a possibility that multiple teams could follow the same path.

“At the end of the day, you have to do what is best for your organization and in upcoming days, that’s what we will be doing,’’ Tornow said.

Affiliated professional baseball in Clinton traces its roots to 1937 and the opening of what is now known as NelsonCorp Field.

The Brooklyn Dodgers were the parent club of a team known as the Clinton Owls that season, competing in the Three-I League.