PEORIA, Ill. -- The Quad-Cities River Bandits scored in six different innings to outlast the Peoria Chiefs 11-9 Sunday at Dozer Park, moving to a season-best 13 games over .500.
Trey Dawson's three-run home run in the seventh inning broke a 5-5 tie, the second consecutive game in which a Dawson home run gave the Bandits the lead.
Peoria answered with a two-run single from Brady Whalen in the bottom of the inning to cut the lead to 8-7 but Quad-Cities responded with some insurance runs in the top of the ninth.
The Bandits loaded the bases, setting up a two-out, two-run single from Michael Wielansky to up the lead to 10-7. Jeremy Pena followed that up with an RBI single to widen the gap to 11-7.
Peoria cut into the lead with an RBI double from Leandro Cedeno and a sacrifice fly from Whalen. With the tying run at the plate, Riley Cabral struck out Brendan Donovan to end the game.
Whalen finished 3-of-4 with two doubles and six RBIs to lead all hitters. Cesar Salazar led the Bandits with three hits while Wielansky added two hits and has reached base safely in all 11 games he's played with Quad-Cities.
The Bandits led 2-0 and 4-1 before Peoria battled back, taking its only lead of the game with four runs in the fifth inning off Bandits starter Matt Ruppenthal.
Humberto Castellanos (2-0) earned the win.
Prior to Sunday's game, the River Bandits made a roster move.
Pitcher Felipe Tejada returned to Quad-Cities from extended spring training while outfielder Alex McKenna was placed on the seven-day injured list.
Tejada pitched for the River Bandits in two games earlier this season, allowing two runs while striking out seven batters in five innings of work.
Clinton rallies for win: The Clinton LumberKings scored four runs in the eighth inning to rally for an 8-7 win over the Cedar Rapids Kernels at LumberKing Stadium.
Trailing 7-4 entering the inning, J.D. Osborne hit an RBI double to cut the lead to 7-5. Ricardo Cespedes followed that up with an RBI single to cut the lead to 7-6, then Christopher Torres hit a two-run single to give Clinton its first lead of the game.
Cedar Rapids took a 2-0 lead on a home run from Andrew Bechtold in the second inning, then the Kernels added onto that lead with four runs in the third inning. Gilberto Ceslestino hit a two-run home run, Chris Williams added an RBI triple, then scored on a wild pitch.
Clinton got on the board with a two-run home run from Will Banfield in the bottom of the third inning, then cut the lead to 6-4 on a two-run double by Banfield. Banfield was 2-for-4 with 4 RBIs on the day.