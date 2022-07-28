Deal sends Sikkema to Royals, River Bandits

For T.J. Sikkema, the next step in his professional baseball career will come close to home.

The former Central DeWitt standout will be pitching for the Quad Cities River Bandits after being dealt to the Kansas City Royals in a four-player trade which sent all-star outfielder Andrew Benintendi to the Yankees, who chose Sikkema with the 38th selection in baseball’s 2019 draft.

Sikkema, a 6-foot lefthander, is one of three pitching prospects the Royals picked up in the deal finalized Wednesday night.

Beck Way, a 6-4 righthander selected by the Yankees in the fourth round of the 2020 draft, has also been assigned to the Quad Cities roster while 6-5 righthander Chandler Champlain, a ninth-round pick in 2021, will join the Royals at the organization’s low-A Columbia affiliate.

Kansas City general manager J.J. Picollo said during a Thursday news conference he likes what he has seen from Sikkema, who pitched collegiately at Missouri and has returned to action this season after missing 2021 with shoulder and lat issues.

“He’s dealt with some injuries, but he’s had a nice recovery and has been pitching well this year,’’ Picollo said, welcoming Sikkema’s strike-throwing reputation.

“He gives you a bit of a different look, has a good breaking ball and good command. Even though he’s been at high-A, he’s probably a little more advanced, more experienced from that standpoint.’’

Sikkema joins Quad Cities coming off of his two most productive starts of the season for the Yankees’ high-A affiliate, Hudson Valley.

He earned the win in a July 10 start at Jersey Shore, striking out 11 batters and walking one while allowing two hits and one run over five innings.

Sikkema followed that on July 16 by striking out 10 batters and walking one as he gave up one hit over 5.1 innings in a South Atlantic League outing against Greenville.

The work is part of a solid season of growth for Sikkema, whose first outing of the year was delayed until May 8 after he suffered a minor injury late in spring training.

Allowing more than two runs just once in his 11 outings this season for a Hudson Valley team managed by Rockridge graduate Tyson Blaser, Sikkema has a 1-1 record with a 2.38 ERA for the year. He has struck out 54 batters and walked nine in 36.1 innings of work.

Sikkema and Way have not yet been activated by Kansas City, but were placed on the River Bandits’ reserve roster on Thursday.

Picollo welcomed the chance to add three pitching prospects to the organization in exchange for Benintendi, who will become a free agent at the end of the current season.

“What we were able to receive is three pitchers that have a history in professional baseball as opposed to potentially having a draft pick down the road,’’ Picollo said. “We felt like that was in the best interest of the organization today.’’

Way is 5-5 with a 3.73 ERA in 15 starts at Hudson Valley, striking out 80 batters over 72.1 innings of work. He leads the South Atlantic League in limiting hitters to a .212 batting average and ranks third in the league with 1.12 WHIP.

Champlain has pitched at low-A Tampa this season, striking out 94 batters with 19 walks over 73.1 innings.

All three newcomers have already been slotted on the Royals’ top-30 list in the MLB Pipeline prospect rankings, Way at 12th, Sikkema at 21st and Champlain at 30th.

“Our scouting department did a great job. … We landed some players we really like,’’ Picollo said. “It’s a nice mix of guys.’’