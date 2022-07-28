Deal sends Sikkema to Royals

For T.J. Sikkema, the next step in his professional baseball career will come closer to home.

The former Central DeWitt standout will pitch for either the Quad Cities River Bandits or make his Double-A debut for Northwest Arkansas in his next outing after being dealt to the Kansas City Royals in a four-player trade which sent all-star outfielder Andrew Benintendi to the Yankees.

The 6-foot left-hander and another pitcher involved in the deal, Beck Way, were placed by Kansas City on the River Bandits' reserve roster on Thursday morning but Sikkema, selected by New York with the 38th overall pick in the 2019 draft, could end up in the Texas League when he is activated by Kansas City.

The pair are among three pitching prospects the Royals picked up in the deal finalized Wednesday night.

Way is a 6-4 right-hander selected by the Yankees in the fourth round of the 2020 draft.

The third pitcher in the deal, 6-5 right-hander Chandler Champlain, was a ninth-round pick in 2021, who has been placed on the reserve roster for Kansas City's low-A Columbia affiliate.

Kansas City general manager J.J. Picollo said during a Thursday news conference he likes what he has seen from Sikkema, who pitched collegiately at Missouri and has returned to action this season after missing 2021 with shoulder and lat issues.

"He’s dealt with some injuries, but he’s had a nice recovery and has been pitching well this year," Picollo said, welcoming Sikkema’s strike-throwing reputation.

"He gives you a bit of a different look, has a good breaking ball and good command. Even though he’s been at high-A, he’s probably a little more advanced, more experienced from that standpoint."

Sikkema joins the Royals organization coming off of his two most productive starts of the season for the Yankees’ high-A affiliate, Hudson Valley.

He earned the win in a July 10 start at Jersey Shore, striking out 11 batters and walking one while allowing two hits and one run over five innings.

Sikkema followed that on July 16 by striking out 10 batters and walking one as he gave up one hit over 5 1/3 innings in a South Atlantic League outing against Greenville.

The work is part of a solid season of growth for Sikkema, whose first outing of the year was delayed until May 8 after he suffered a minor injury late in spring training.

Allowing more than two runs just once in his 11 outings this season for a Hudson Valley team managed by Rockridge graduate Tyson Blaser, Sikkema has a 1-1 record with a 2.38 ERA. He has struck out 54 batters and walked nine in 36.1 innings of work.

Picollo welcomed the chance to add three pitching prospects to the organization in exchange for Benintendi, who will become a free agent at the end of the current season.

"What we were able to receive is three pitchers that have a history in professional baseball as opposed to potentially having a draft pick down the road," Picollo said. "We felt like that was in the best interest of the organization today."

Way is 5-5 with a 3.73 ERA in 15 starts at Hudson Valley, striking out 80 batters over 72.1 innings of work. He leads the South Atlantic League in limiting hitters to a .212 batting average and ranks third in the league with 1.12 WHIP.

Champlain has pitched at low-A Tampa this season, striking out 94 batters with 19 walks over 73.1 innings.

All three newcomers have already been slotted on the Royals’ top-30 list in the MLB Pipeline prospect rankings, Way at 12th, Sikkema at 21st and Champlain at 30th.

"Our scouting department did a great job. … We landed some players we really like," Picollo said. "It’s a nice mix of guys."