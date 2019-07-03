Austin Dennis' first home run of the season provided all the offense the Quad Cities River Bandits would need Wednesday night as a pair of Bandits pitchers shut out the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers in a 4-0 road win.
The two-game series sweep was the River Bandits' fifth of the season.
Bandits starter Felipe Tejada improved to 4-0 on the season, allowing only two hits and striking out eight River Bandits over seven shutout innings.
Devin Conn worked around two hit batsmen to keep the Timber Rattlers off the scoreboard over the final two frames.
Dennis' two-run homer in the third inning, which was preceded by a Freudis Nova single, staked Quad Cities to a 2-0 lead.
The River Bandits tacked on a pair of insurance runs in the sixth inning. Oscar Campos led off with a single and moved to third on an Alex McKenna single.
After McKenna was caught trying to steal, Campos came around to score on David Hensley's single.
Hensley moved to second on a Trey Dawson groundout and sored on Jonathan Lacroix's two-out single.
Campos, McKenna and Hensley each had two singles as the River Bandits outhit the Timber Rattlers 12-2.
Earlier Wednesday, two players rejoined the River Bandits. Catcher Alex Holderbach was activated off the 7-day injured list. Pitcher Hansel Paulino, who pitched in nine games for the Bandits last season, was promoted from Tri-City of the New York-Penn League.
They fill the spots of pitchers Joey Gonzalez, who was sent to advanced-A Fayetteville, and Layne Henderson, who was promoted to double-A Corpus Christi.
Clinton holds off Beloit
Thomas Jones hit a two-run home run, Will Banfield had an RBI single as part of a two-hit night and the Clinton LumberKings held off the Beloit Snappers 3-2 on Wednesday.
Jake Walters threw 3 2/3 scoreless innings to get things started for Clinton, which had a quartet of pitchers hold Beloit to two runs, one earned.
Cam Baird (1-0) followed, giving up one earned run over 2 1/3 innings to get the win.
Jones' home run staked Clinton to a 2-0 lead in the second inning, and Banfield's eighth inning single provided a needed insurance run as Beloit had halved its deficit in the sixth inning.
The Snappers took advantage of wildness by the Bandits' pitchers to pull within one in the eighth as four walks plated a run. Zach Wolf got Skyler Weber to line out with the bases loaded to end the threat.