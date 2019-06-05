PEORIA — Austin Dennis tests the power of the detergent being used in the Quad-Cities River Bandits laundry room on a regular basis.
He likes it that way.
Named Wednesday as the only River Bandits player selected to start in the upcoming Midwest League All-Star Game, Dennis is always looking for an extra base.
From stretching a double into a triple, stealing a bag when the right moment presents itself or going from first to third on a base hit, Dennis brings an aggressive approach to the game, and he doesn’t hesitate to get his uniform dirty to get there.
"You’ve got to take a chance in this game once in a while. You have to be smart about it, knowing what you’re doing, but you’ve got to be willing to go get that extra base, give the guy behind you a chance for RBI, make it happen," Dennis said.
That mindset has allowed Dennis to thrive in his first full-season assignment as a professional.
He’s been a regular at the top of manager Ray Hernandez’s lineup card.
"He’s been a spark plug for us, one of those guys who gets things started and everybody seems to feed off of," Hernandez said. "He and (Jeremy) Pena, when they’re in those top two spots and they get on base, good things usually follow."
Dennis, a 20th-round draft selection of Houston in the 2018 draft from Middle Tennessee State, enjoys that role.
"I’m going to do what I can do to get things going and put myself in a position to give the guy behind me, usually Pena, a chance to pick up an RBI," he said. "He seems to like that, too. I like being the guy who gets us started. Everybody feeds off that."
That involves more than having success at the plate, where Dennis has a .288 batting average, is second on the team with 47 hits and shares the team lead with 11 doubles this season.
He has seen his game at the plate evolve with time, now working to blend being a solid contact hitter spraying the ball to all sides of the field with making the most of power opportunities.
Dennis has used that to reach base safely in each of his last 18 games, putting him in a spot where he can put his quickness to use.
Dennis ranks second on the team with 13 stolen bases in 18 attempts, trailing Pena’s season total by two.
"I’m always on the lookout for an opportunity," Dennis said. "If a pitcher is going to give me a chance to take a base, I’m going to go for the steal. It’s the same on the bases. If the defender hesitates just a bit, I’m going to force him to make the play and put the pressure on the defense."
He’ll gladly trade a jersey covered with dirt from a slide for an extra 90 feet.
"Going back to high school (in Rockledge, Florida), that’s always been part of my game," Dennis said. "I know I can put my speed to use and help the team, and that’s what I try to do."
While he has generally been successful in helping Quad-Cities steal 78 bases this season — second in the Midwest League to the 85 Lansing has swiped — Dennis expects more.
"My percentage could be better. I’ve left a few out there that I need to get," he said. "That’s something I’m working on every day."
That work extends beyond the confines of what happens during a game.
He welcomes the chance for growth that in-game situations create but also appreciates the three hours of work that River Bandits players put in on a daily basis before stadium gates open.
"What I’m learning then and working on then, those things benefit me as well," he said. "I’m playing right field (Tuesday night), but I spent the afternoon taking balls in center, getting my reps there. The work I’m getting in then, that’s long-term work, and it’s every bit as important."
Dennis is listed as an infielder on the River Bandits roster and has started at second or third base in 11 of his 39 starts this season.
He’s also started in left, center and right in the outfield, joining Ross Adolph as the only Quad-Cities players to fill all three outfield spots.
Dennis said he is willing to play wherever he needs to if it helps the team.
That includes taking the mound.
In addition to hitting .311 during his career at Middle Tennessee State, where he saw action in both the infield and outfield, he pitched in 22 games as a sophomore and junior.
"I do miss that a bit. I’ve told the coaches here if they ever need a position guy to pitch, I’m good to go," Dennis said.
In the meanwhile, he is concentrating on adding strength to his 5-foot-11, 165-pound frame.
"I’m lifting now two, three days a week. It’s something I haven’t done a lot of in the past, but I know I need to get stronger so I’m working on it," Dennis said.
Just like everything else in his game, he’s willing to do what he can to make that happen.
"If you’re going to play this game, you need to give it everything you have," Dennis said.
Stuffing his dirt-covered uniforms into the washer, the River Bandits clubhouse manager already knew that was the name of Dennis’ game.
Udder madness: When Clinton visits Wisconsin on June 20, the LumberKings’ opponent will change identities as part of an annual dairy month salute to cows in America’s dairy land.
The Timber Rattlers will take the field that night as the "Wisconsin Udder Tuggers," wearing special Udder Tuggers caps and jerseys. Following the game, the jerseys will be sold in an online charity auction.
The promotion is typically one of the biggest of the season for Wisconsin and includes a number of dairy-themed activities before and during the game.
Midwest’s best: In addition to the River Bandits’ Luis Garcia being named as the Midwest League pitcher of the week, Lake County’s Will Benson earned player of the week honors Monday.
Benson went 9-of-22 with one double, four homers and 8 RBIs in addition to walking five times and stealing four bases last week.
River Bandits this week
At Peoria: Today, 6:30 p.m.
IF Juan Yepez has hit 10 HRs in 106 games over three years with Peoria
Kane County: Friday-Saturday, Monday, 6:30 p.m.; Sunday, 5:15 p.m.
Cougars OF Alek Thomas is sixth in the league in batting at .310
At Beloit: Tuesday-Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.
Snappers pitchers have walked 249 batters, the second most in the league
LumberKings this week
Cedar Rapids: Today, 6:30 p.m.
1B Gabe Snyder is the Kernels top hitter, carrying a .285 average
At Burlington: Friday-Saturday, Monday, 6:30 p.m.; Sunday, doubleheader, 2 p.m.
Bees P Cristopher Molina is 3-2, leads the MWL with a 1.49 ERA
Peoria: Tuesday-Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.
OF Bryce Denton, a second-round pick in 2015, joined the Chiefs this week