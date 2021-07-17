Despite glossy record, Bandits not content

While the bottom line looks fine, plenty of work remains during the second half of the season for the Quad Cities River Bandits.

"That’s what excites me about where we’re at, to see how much better we can become and how much we can improve," Quad Cities manager Chris Widger said. "I don’t believe we’ve played our best baseball."

The River Bandits reached the midpoint of their 120-game regular season schedule with a win on Wednesday night at Beloit, a victory which moved Quad Cities to 40-20 on the season.

The best first-half record in the High A Central League left the River Bandits with a comfortable six-game lead over Cedar Rapids and a double-digit lead over the other four teams in the West Division.

It’s a record Quad Cities has crafted by scoring a league-best 102 runs more than it has allowed and by playing at least .500 baseball in all but one of the first 10 six-game series of the season.

The River Bandits have also showed some grit, coming from behind to win 21 times in their first 40 victories of the season.

"There’s no quit on this team," said infielder Jimmy Govern, reassigned last week by the Royals to triple-A Omaha where he homered in 2021 debut with the Storm Chasers.