Devers, South Bend shut down River Bandits

A big problem for the Quad Cities River Bandits Saturday was that only one member of the South Bend Cubs' starting lineup didn't tally a hit.

An even bigger one was that, prior to a too little, too late ninth inning rally, only one River Bandit had.

South Bend starter Luis Devers (2-0) tossed six no-hit innings, two of the Chicago Cubs' top prospects provided the offensive punch, and the River Bandits fell 6-2 to South Bend.

Owen Caissie, who MLB Pipeline lists as the Cubs' No. 8 prospect, reached in all four of his at-bats from the clean-up spot. He also accounted for South Bend's first two runs off QC starter William Fleming.

Caissie got the Cubs on the scoreboard in the bottom of the first as his RBI single drove in Yohendrick Pinango. Then, with the Cubs still clinging to a 1-0 lead in the fourth, Caissie struck again, hitting his ninth homer with South Bend to make it 2-0.

He was immediately followed by Jake Washer, whose solo home run made it 3-0.

After going deep in the fourth, the Cubs used small ball in the fifth, scoring a pair of runs on three singles — including one by Caissie — and two stolen bases.

A solo home run by Cubs' No. 3 prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong in the sixth made it 6-0 before Quad Cities had registered its first hit.

While Luca Tresh's single broke up the no-hitter in the seventh inning, the Bandits couldn't crack the scoreboard until they were down to their final out in the ninth inning.

Peyton Wilson singled to keep the game alive and Tresh walked, setting up RBI singles by Herard Gonzalez and Juan Carlos Negret before Cubs reliever Sheldon Reed could shut the door.

Fleming (0-2) was charged with five of the six South Bend runs, striking out five while walking none but giving up 11 hits in five innings of work.

The teams play the rubber match of their three-game series Sunday with Quad Cities' Rylan Kaufman (1-5) set to take the hill against South Bend's Kohl Franklin (1-5).