Difference-making Massey delivers for Bandits

"This team seems to feed off of each other," Widger said. "When one guy gets a hit, another follows and at the end of the day that puts you in a good position."

Block joined Mitch Ellis and Nathan Webb in a strikeout-filled pitching performance for the River Bandits. The three allowed nine hits but combined to strikeout 14 Chiefs in a walk-free effort.

The effort started with the first four Chiefs to face Block opening the game with hits, but he settled down and allowed just three more hits over 5.1 innings of work.

"When they got those four hits early, you wondered how long A.J. was going to be out there, but he stayed with it and before you know it it’s 2-2 and then he’s still out there in the sixth inning working with a lead," Widger said.

"He handled it exactly the way he needed, limited damage early and kept working. Ellis came in and pitched well and then Webb for his first outing, it was like ‘Wow,’ as we saw what he had."

