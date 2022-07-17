Dixon delivers in Bandits' walk-off win

As Tyler Tolbert watched Burle Dixon launch a one-out fly ball into centerfield Sunday, there was only one thing on his mind.

“Game over,’’ said Tolbert, who tagged up and raced home following the sacrifice fly to give the Quad Cities River Bandits an 8-7 walk-off Midwest League victory over Great Lakes at Modern Woodmen Park.

Quad Cities’ second straight win over the East Division first-half champion Loons sends the River Bandits into a four-day midseason break with some modest momentum.

“Really, the last four games overall we’ve played good baseball and to win a couple here I feel like we’re headed in the right direction,’’ Quad Cities manager Brooks Conrad said.

Great Lakes forced the issue Sunday, scoring three runs in the top of the eighth inning to tie the game at 7-7 on a two-run single by Edwin Mateo.

River Bandits reliever Kasey Kalich, who entered the game after Kekai Rios drew a bases-loaded walk with no outs, earned the win to move to 3-3 on the season.

Kalich left the bases full of Loons in the eighth and stranded the go-ahead run at third following a leadoff walk in the ninth before Quad Cities manufactured the winning run in the bottom half of the inning.

Tolbert opened the River Bandits’ ninth by reaching on a leadoff walk – one of 12 issued by six Great Lakes pitchers in the game – before successfully stealing his 37th and 38th bases in as many attempts this season.

Great Lakes reliever Jeff Belge had attempted a pickoff at first, but Tolbert successfully beat the throw to second, and then moved on to third on a double steal which moved Kale Emshoff to second after he had walked.

“I didn’t care how I got on base. I just wanted to get to first and then, I watched for my keys and when I saw what I needed to see, it was go time,’’ Tolbert said. “I was able to get to second on the pickoff, a little lucky, but it worked.’’

Conrad said he trusts Tolbert to the point that he allows him to choose when to attempt a steal.

“There aren’t any signals for him. That’s next-level quickness,’’ Conrad said.

With River Bandits on third and second, Dillan Shrum struck out before Dixon stepped into the batter’s box and fell behind 0-2 in the count.

Ignoring an 0-for-30 start to July at the plate, Dixon battled back in a seven-pitch at-bat before driving Tolbert home with his second sacrifice fly Sunday.

“I was looking for a pitch I could drive and he gave me something up in the zone that I could make some hard contact on,’’ Dixon said. “I was able to get a good swing on it and get the job done.’’

Conrad welcomed the chance to watch Dixon be the center of attention in a postgame celebration beyond first base.

“Burle’s gone through kind of a tough stretch but he’s having some good at-bats, doing what he needs to do to get himself out of it,’’ Conrad said. “Guys have to keep working, keep at it, and that’s what he’s doing.’’

Dixon’s other sacrifice fly capped a four-run third inning which left the River Bandits in front 5-2.

After a bases-loaded passed ball scored Peyton Wilson to erase the remnants of the 2-0 lead Great Lakes had taken on an Imanol Vargas double in the first inning, Tolbert drove in his second run of the game with a single to center to push Quad Cities in front 3-2.

Emshoff followed with an RBI single, the last of the six hits the River Bandits recorded, although Quad Cities extended its lead to 7-2 in the bottom of the fourth when Tolbert brought a run home with his second bases-loaded walk of the game and a balk scored Herard Gonzalez.

The Loons – whose first six hits of the game came on doubles by six different players – pulled within 7-4 in the fifth before tying the game during the three-run eighth.