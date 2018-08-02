The Dueling Pianos act that entertained between innings wasn’t the only thing that found a good rhythm Thursday night at Modern Woodmen Park.
Quad-Cities pitchers Chad Donato and Bryan Abreu had it going in perfect harmony as well, needing just 2 hours, 9 minutes to finish off a 4-2 Midwest League victory over Clinton.
The duo combined to strike out 12 LumberKings and walk just one in the six-hit win, leading to the fastest game of the season for the River Bandits.
"It was good to come out and get things going with a good flow. Everything was working, and I was hitting the zone with all my pitches," Donato said after earning his first victory at the full-season level.
"And when you’re handing it off to Abreu, you know it’s in good hands and that he’ll take it home from there."
Donato retired the first 10 batters he faced and gave up just one hit through five innings, an effort that Abreu followed after entering the game in the seventh.
He sat down six straight Clinton batters and allowed only a leadoff single to Dimas Ojeda in the ninth while matching Donato’s six-strikeout total.
"Donato came out and went right after guys and cruised through five and Abreu, he did what he does," Quad-Cities manager Mickey Storey said. "He dominates. Those guys put us in a good position to earn a complete win. Offense, defense, pitching, it was all working."
Quad-Cities bunched together four of its seven hits in the fourth inning, enough to push three runs across and secure a series-clinching victory over Clinton, winless in five trips to Modern Woodmen Park this season.
The River Bandits had already opened a lead by then, grabbing a 1-0 advantage in the third when Miguelangel Sierra reached on a leadoff single and raced home from first when an errant pickoff attempt by LumberKings catcher Juan Comacho sailed past first and rolled into the right field corner.
"You don’t see a guy scoring from first like that very often, and it energized everybody," Storey said. "That kind of play really seemed to bring the dugout to life."
Quad-Cities extended its lead to 4-0 an inning later, still before Donato surrendered his first hit.
Ruben Castro opened the fourth with a single and was sacrificed to second by Alfredo Angarita, preceding a run-scoring single to left by Colton Shaver.
After a wild pitch advanced Shaver, Michael Papierski drove an RBI double into right and then scored on a single by Sierra.
"We moved some runners, had a couple of two-out hits to drive in runs. It was a pretty good inning," Storey said. "Coming off of a couple of tough nights against Cedar Rapids, we’ve responded well."
The LumberKings mustered their first hit off of Donato in the fifth, a leadoff single by Onil Pena that just eluded the reach of a diving Marty Costes in right.
However, Clinton did not score until collecting four of its six hits in the sixth.
Run-scoring singles by Dimas Ojeda and Pena sliced the River Bandits’ lead in half, but Abreu didn’t let Clinton come any closer on the way to his third save in as many opportunities.
"When Abreu comes in, you know it’s pretty much a done deal," Donato said. "It was a pretty efficient game."