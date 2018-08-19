Chad Donato delivered exactly what the Quad-Cities River Bandits needed Sunday.
He quieted the Midwest League’s top-hitting offense with an aggressive approach while giving the River Bandits bullpen a much-needed breather in a 1-0 shutout of Peoria in front of a crowd of 3,517 at Modern Woodmen Park.
Donato struck out a career-high 11 batters, allowing one single while walking two batters over seven innings before Hansel Paulino came in to finish off the 14-strikeout performance that led to a league-leading 17th shutout of the season for Quad-Cities.
“I tried to focus on throwing all of my pitches through the zone, keeping aggressive with every pitch and that approach was good to me,’’ Donato said. “All my pitches were working. I was throwing everything for strikes, the defense was working behind me and when it’s all going like that, it feels good.’’
Donato increased his arsenal of pitches against the Chiefs, debuting an effective slider he has been working on during bullpen sessions in recent weeks.
“I was able to get a couple of guys out on it. It’s something I’ve been working hard at the past month in the ‘pen and to be able to pick that up and carry it over to a game, that’s big for me,’’ Donato said.
The 6-foot right hander, a Cypress, Texas, native who was selected by the Astros in the 11th round of the 2016 draft out of West Virginia, faced the minimum in five of the seven innings he worked.
He counted 61 strikes among the 91 pitches he threw while not allowing the Chiefs to move a runner past first base.
“Donato was everything we needed him to be,’’ River Bandits manager Mickey Storey said. “He gave us length, eating up seven innings, and he put a bunch of zeroes on the board in a game when the runs were hard to come by.’’
Quad-Cities leadoff batters reached base six times in eight innings, but the River Bandits scored their lone run in a fifth inning that was extended by an umpire’s interference call which negated a potential double play by the Chiefs.
A grounder off the bat of Scott Schreiber hit base umpire Taylor Payne, creating a dead ball situation which allowed Jonathan Lacroix and Schreiber to both remain on base.
Chandler Taylor followed by driving a double into right that scored Schreiber, one of five hits the River Bandits collected off Peoria starter Johan Oviedo during his five innings.
“Strange situation that I had never seen happen before,’’ Storey said. “Taylor came through with the hit that gave us what proved to be a big run.’’
Paulino made it stick, earning his first Midwest League save by working a 1-2-3 ninth after the Chiefs threatened in the top of the eighth.
Nick Plummer reached on a two-out walk that was followed by a Rayder Ascanio single and a wild pitch which positioned Peoria baserunners on second and third and brought the top of the order to the plate.
Paulino struck out Dennis Ortega to preserve the shutout.
“To follow the start we had with two scoreless from Paulino and give the rest of the bullpen a day off, that’s a recipe for success,’’ Storey said. “The timing couldn’t have been any better for our team. It was a good day all the way around.’’