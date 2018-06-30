Quad-Cities starter Chad Donato gave up one run in six innings and the River Bandits scored three runs in the last two frames to grab a 4-1 win over the Kane County Cougars on Saturday.
Donato struck out seven in his River Bandits debut, but left with the score tied 1-1. Carlos Sanabria (2-1) threw three scoreless innings of relief to get the win.
Trailing 1-0 in the third inning, Jonathan Lacroix hit his first professional home run to get the Bandits on the board.
And that is where the score sat as the teams combined for only one baserunner between Lacroix's homer and the Cougars' Yoel Yanqui doubling with one out in the sixth to give Kane County its first runner in scoring position since the second inning. However, Donato sandwiched a pair of groundouts around a walk to end Kane County's threat.
The Bandits took advantage of wildness from Kane County reliever Abraham Almonte to grab the winning runs in the eighth inning. Almonte walked the first two hitters before being pulled. A Marty Costas single loaded the bases for the River Bandits, and a wild pitch by Breckin Williams and a single by Miguelangel Sierra made in 3-1 Bandits.
Singles by Chandler Taylor and Lacroix and a Kane County error gave the Bandits an insurance run in the ninth.
The Bandits will go for their third straight win over Kane County as the teams conclude their series at 1 p.m. this afternoon.