Dragons rally late, drop Bandits

If you play with fire long enough, eventually you’ll get burned.

Ask the Quad Cities River Bandits.

After working into and out of early trouble against Dayton, Quad Cities surrendered runs in each of the final three innings Friday before dropping a 6-4 Midwest League decision to the Dragons in front of a crowd of 3,473 at Modern Woodmen Park.

"We just couldn't hold the lead, couldn't get enough going at the plate to make a difference," River Bandits manager Brooks Conrad said.

An errant pickoff attempt pushed the deciding run across in the top of the eighth inning.

By then, starting pitcher Rylan Kaufman and reliever Patrick Halligan had worked their way out of trouble.

Kaufman used a groundout to leave the bases loaded in the first inning and stranded a runner on third in the second before going on to scatter seven hits and strike out six while allowing two runs during a six-inning start.

"I felt like he really competed, did a nice job of battling. That's something he's worked on all season and it was good to see," Conrad said.

Halligan gave up one run in the seventh but retired three straight batters with a runner on third in the seventh to keep Quad Cities in front 4-3.

"He kept us there, didn't put us in the spot where we needed more runs and that's what you hope for," Conrad said.

But, Dayton got to Quad Cities reliever Chase Wallace for the deciding runs in the eighth.

The Dragons used a walk and a hit batter at the start of the inning to put the pressure on Wallace.

After a fielder’s choice and a strikeout, Ashton Creal singled to center to bring home Mat Nelson with a run that tied the game at 4-4.

An error on a pick-off attempt brought Steven Leyton home with the go-ahead run.

"A couple of those balls off of Wallace were nubbers, fell in there," Conrad said.

Dayton added an insurance run in the top of the ninth when Michel Triana sent a towering one-out homer over the wall in right.

The River Bandits put the tying runs on base in the bottom of the ninth, but Juan Carlos Negret just missed a ball that ended up being a game-ending flyout to left.

"Had a chance, close, but it didn't happen," Conrad said.

The late rally allowed the Dragons to overcome a 4-2 deficit the River Bandits had created with a two-run fifth inning.

After Parker Bates reached on a leadoff walk, Tyler Tolbert sent his ninth triple of the season beyond the reach of Austin Hendrick in center to give Quad Cities a 3-2 advantage.

Peyton Wilson walked, then teamed with Tolbert in executing a successful double steal to give the River Bandits a 4-2 lead that didn’t last.

"A bunt single and a triple, a couple of steals, Tolbert continues to do good things for us," Conrad said.

Dayton trailed by two runs through six innings but earned its second straight win over Quad Cities and evened the six-game series at two wins apiece.

The Dragons used a run-scoring single by Hendrick in the top of seventh to cut to position itself to take the lead an inning later.

The teams traded two-run innings early.

Quad Cities grabbed a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning when Darryl Collins drove a line-hugging double to right.

Extending his ongoing hitting streak to 14 games — matching the number of games he has played since being promoted to the Midwest League — Collins’ first double for the River Bandits scored Saul Garza and Tolbert.

Garza had reached on a leadoff walk and Tolbert beat out a bunt for a single before stealing his 54th base of the season.

Dayton evened the score in the top of the fourth.

The Dragons bunched together three straight hits off of Kaufman in the fourth, pulling within 2-1 on a double by Garrett Wolforth and tying the game on a sacrifice fly by Creal.