Dreams come true for Bandits pitcher

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Chandler Champlain took the mound with something to prove Tuesday night and when it ended, it proved to be a Field of Dreams come true for the Quad Cities River Bandits pitcher.

In a nationally-televised Midwest League match-up against Cedar Rapids in the inaugural MiLB at Field of Dreams Game, Champlain dominated while leading Quad Cities to a 7-2 victory in front of a crowd of 7,532 on picture-perfect August evening at the iconic setting.

“This was the best day of my life, baseball-wise, no question," Champlain said.

He couldn’t have picked a better time or place.

Traded to the Royals from the Yankees organization less than two weeks ago, Champlain rebounded from a rough initial start with Quad Cities to work a career-best 6.1 innings, striking out seven batters and scattering six hits in a walk-free start.

“I needed this to show the Royals what I can do," Champlain said. "Coming onto this stage, in front of this crowd, I was excited. The vibe was great. When it came game time, it was time to go to work."

Juan Carlos Negret and Peyton Wilson homered to drive in the game’s first three runs, giving the River Bandits a lead which went unchallenged and allowing Champlain to do his thing.

“He competed for us the last time out, but he wasn’t going to be denied," Quad Cities manager Brooks Conrad said. "He executed everything to a tee. You could see it in his eyes. I just got out of the way and let him work."

Conrad said the early home runs — Negret hit a two-run shot in the opening inning — allowed the River Bandits to relax.

“I felt that settled everybody down a bit, just let them go out and play the way they are capable of playing," Conrad said. "There were some nerves. I had to go around early on and remind everyone to breathe. I’ve been there. Sometimes, you’ve got to take that breath. Negret’s big hit gave us a chance to do that."

The 23-year-old outfielder from La Habana, Cuba, deposited a towering two-run home run into a cornfield sitting behind the left field fence.

Negret’s 14th homer of the season came with two outs and scored Tyler Tolbert, who opened the bottom of the first with an infield single to shortstop and then added to a collection of 48 stolen bases in as many attempts with the first of his two steals in the win.

Champlain, who gave up a pair of two-out singles in the first, owned the upper half of the strike zone with his fastball and worked his breaking pitches down.

He allowed just two additional baserunners over the second through sixth innings of a start which stretched three batters into the seventh inning.

“I just tried to get ahead in the count and attack the zone," Champlain said. "I know if I can get ahead of every batter, get that second strike, it’s a race I’ll win."

Quad Cities extended its lead with three runs in the bottom of the third that opened with Wilson driving a ball out of the park.

Wilson, who before the game said the ball seemed to jump off the bat during batting practice, tagged Kernels starter Aaron Rozek with a hit that landed in the corn in left.

“It felt good coming off the bat but just in case, I ran a little harder to make sure," Wilson said. "To be able to do that in this setting, it’s been such an exciting day. The whole day, start to finish, couldn’t have gone any better for us."

Herard Gonzalez followed by reaching on an error before scoring when Negret split the gap in right-center with a double.

The River Bandits loaded the bases before Parker Bates scored Negret with a sacrifice fly.

Tolbert added a run-scoring double and Gonzalez plated a run with a single to center in the bottom of the sixth as Quad Cities took a 7-0 lead.

“To have the bats going like that and have the defense backing me up like they did, I couldn’t have asked for a better situation," Champlain said. "I’ve only been here a short time, but this is a day I’ll never forget."

He soaked it up as he walked off the field, pausing briefly.

"I wanted to remember the moment, the feeling," Champlain said.

Cedar Rapids broke up the shutout in the seventh, ending the longest start of Champlain’s career one out into the inning after Kyler Fedko followed a leadoff double by Jake Rucker with a run-scoring single to center.

A sacrifice fly by Jeferson Morales off of reliever Rito Lugo pulled the Kernels within 7-2 at the stretch.

Lugo finished things off, allowing one hit and striking out three batters over the final 2.2 innings.

“Once that first pitch was thrown, it was back to baseball," Kernels manager Brian Dinkelman said, adding, “But when it was over, I think the guys wanted to sit in the dugout a little longer than usual and take it all in."