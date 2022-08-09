Dreams come true for Bandits pitcher

Quad Cities River Bandits pitcher Chandler Champlain throws during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville.
Quad Cities River Bandits left fielder Parker Bates (8) and second baseman Herard Gonzalez (3) celebrate after defeating the Cedar Rapids Kernels, 7-2, Tuesday night at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville.
Quad Cities River Bandits designated hitter Juan Carlos Negret (12) reaches out to celebrate with Tyler Tolbert (1) after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday in Dyersville.
Quad Cities River Bandits pitcher Chandler Champlain (43) pitches during the first inning of Tuesday's game in Dyersville.
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Chandler Champlain took the mound with something to prove Tuesday night and when it ended, it proved to be a Field of Dreams come true for the Quad Cities River Bandits pitcher.
In a nationally-televised Midwest League match-up against Cedar Rapids in the inaugural MiLB at Field of Dreams Game, Champlain dominated while leading Quad Cities to a 7-2 victory in front of a crowd of 7,532 on picture-perfect August evening at the iconic setting.
“This was the best day of my life, baseball-wise, no question," Champlain said.
He couldn’t have picked a better time or place.
Traded to the Royals from the Yankees organization less than two weeks ago, Champlain rebounded from a rough initial start with Quad Cities to work a career-best 6.1 innings, striking out seven batters and scattering six hits in a walk-free start.
“I needed this to show the Royals what I can do," Champlain said. "Coming onto this stage, in front of this crowd, I was excited. The vibe was great. When it came game time, it was time to go to work."
Juan Carlos Negret and Peyton Wilson homered to drive in the game’s first three runs, giving the River Bandits a lead which went unchallenged and allowing Champlain to do his thing.
“He competed for us the last time out, but he wasn’t going to be denied," Quad Cities manager Brooks Conrad said. "He executed everything to a tee. You could see it in his eyes. I just got out of the way and let him work."
Conrad said the early home runs — Negret hit a two-run shot in the opening inning — allowed the River Bandits to relax.
“I felt that settled everybody down a bit, just let them go out and play the way they are capable of playing," Conrad said. "There were some nerves. I had to go around early on and remind everyone to breathe. I’ve been there. Sometimes, you’ve got to take that breath. Negret’s big hit gave us a chance to do that."
The 23-year-old outfielder from La Habana, Cuba, deposited a towering two-run home run into a cornfield sitting behind the left field fence.
Negret’s 14th homer of the season came with two outs and scored Tyler Tolbert, who opened the bottom of the first with an infield single to shortstop and then added to a collection of 48 stolen bases in as many attempts with the first of his two steals in the win.
Champlain, who gave up a pair of two-out singles in the first, owned the upper half of the strike zone with his fastball and worked his breaking pitches down.
He allowed just two additional baserunners over the second through sixth innings of a start which stretched three batters into the seventh inning.
“I just tried to get ahead in the count and attack the zone," Champlain said. "I know if I can get ahead of every batter, get that second strike, it’s a race I’ll win."
Quad Cities extended its lead with three runs in the bottom of the third that opened with Wilson driving a ball out of the park.
Wilson, who before the game said the ball seemed to jump off the bat during batting practice, tagged Kernels starter Aaron Rozek with a hit that landed in the corn in left.
“It felt good coming off the bat but just in case, I ran a little harder to make sure," Wilson said. "To be able to do that in this setting, it’s been such an exciting day. The whole day, start to finish, couldn’t have gone any better for us."
Herard Gonzalez followed by reaching on an error before scoring when Negret split the gap in right-center with a double.
The River Bandits loaded the bases before Parker Bates scored Negret with a sacrifice fly.
Tolbert added a run-scoring double and Gonzalez plated a run with a single to center in the bottom of the sixth as Quad Cities took a 7-0 lead.
“To have the bats going like that and have the defense backing me up like they did, I couldn’t have asked for a better situation," Champlain said. "I’ve only been here a short time, but this is a day I’ll never forget."
He soaked it up as he walked off the field, pausing briefly.
"I wanted to remember the moment, the feeling," Champlain said.
Cedar Rapids broke up the shutout in the seventh, ending the longest start of Champlain’s career one out into the inning after Kyler Fedko followed a leadoff double by Jake Rucker with a run-scoring single to center.
A sacrifice fly by Jeferson Morales off of reliever Rito Lugo pulled the Kernels within 7-2 at the stretch.
Lugo finished things off, allowing one hit and striking out three batters over the final 2.2 innings.
“Once that first pitch was thrown, it was back to baseball," Kernels manager Brian Dinkelman said, adding, “But when it was over, I think the guys wanted to sit in the dugout a little longer than usual and take it all in."
Both the Quad Cities River Bandits and Cedar Rapids Kernels will wear throwback uniforms for Tuesday’s MiLB at Field of Dreams Game honoring teams of the past from their home communities.
The River Bandits will take the field as the Davenport Blue Sox, the name of the first-ever team to play at the home stadium where Quad Cities continues to play its Midwest League games.
Professional baseball in Davenport dates to 1879 and was known as the Blue Sox in 1931 when it played its first game at what then was known as Municipal Stadium.
A diminutive, but feisty manager who also played a little first base, Cletus Dixon became the manager of the Blue Sox during that season after managing league champion teams in Waterloo in 1924 and 1928.
Dixon managed the Davenport team until 1936, winning pennants in the Class B Mississippi Valley League in 1933 and the Class A Western League in 1935 and 1936.
The 1933 team remains the most successful team in Quad Cities professional baseball history, finishing the season with a .719 winning percentage with its 82-32 record.
Dixon, a South Dakota native who taught chemistry at the University of Chicago in the offseason, guided a team that averaged 7.8 runs per game and led its league in home runs and doubles.
Outfielders Anthony Como Cotelle, Ermel “Eddie’’ Hall and Nick Etten were the team’s top offensive threats. Cotelle established a league record with a .407 batting average that season, Hall established league records with 28 homers and 151 runs batted in and Etten, a 19-year-old who hit .357, went on to become an American League all-star with the New York Yankees in 1945.
Future Boston Braves closer “Pie’’ Piechota was a regular in a starting rotation backed up by a defense that ranked second in the league with a .949 fielding percentage.
The Blue Sox defeated the Rock Island Islanders in the league’s championship series, winning the best-of-seven series in five games.
In Tuesday’s game, Cedar Rapids will become the Cedar Rapids Bunnies for one night, honoring the moniker of minor-league teams in that city from 1904-42.
The buzz becomes a reality Tuesday for the Quad Cities River Bandits.
After months of anticipation, Quad Cities will host Cedar Rapids in the inaugural MiLB at Field of Dreams Game, playing a game on a diamond set in the middle of an Iowa cornfield at the iconic movie site near Dyersville.
The Midwest League game is scheduled for a 6:08 p.m. first pitch and will be televised nationally on the MLB Network.
“The guys are all pretty stoked about it,’’ Quad Cities outfielder River Town said. “Guys have been talking about this game ever since I got here. It really is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.’’
River Bandits shortstop Tyler Tolbert agrees.
“It’s a huge opportunity, a chance that doesn’t come around every day,’’ Tolbert said. “It’s great to have a chance to represent the Quad Cities and Royals organization. It’s good for Minor League Baseball to get that kind of exposure.’’
Tolbert and Town said a number of River Bandits have family members who plan to attend the game as well.
Pitcher Charlie Neuweiler said that adds to the experience.
“Guys have been excited about this since we found out about it. It’s a chance to be part of history, the first minor-league game ever on that field,’’ Neuweiler said. “That’s a pretty special thing.’’
The movie filmed at the site made its debut 33 years ago and a handful of River Bandits players admitted they had not seen the movie.
“I plan to watch it before we go,’’ said Adrian Alcantara, a 22-year-old pitcher from the Dominican Republic. “It will be a special day. I’m excited to go there and see what it is about.’’
For others, the movie is a baseball classic.
“Growing up a baseball guy as a kid, yeah, it was one of those movies I watched over and over,’’ Town said. “Field of Dreams, Angels in the Outfield, they were staples. To get a chance to play at the Field of Dreams, pretty cool.’’
River Bandits players appreciate the uniqueness of the opportunity.
“The odds of me getting drafted were greater than the odds of me ever getting a chance to play in a game at the Field of Dreams. It’s pretty incredible,’’ said pitcher Beck Way, who joined Quad Cities a little over a week ago after being traded to the Kansas City Royals from the New York Yankees.
Town, another recent River Bandits roster addition, recalls watching the inaugural MLB at Field of Dreams Game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees last summer.
“To be part of just the second game ever played on that field, to follow up the Yankees and the White Sox, to be on that kind of a stage, national TV, a couple of days before the Cubs and Reds are there, that’s pretty awesome,’’ Town said.
Even before the River Bandits’ Chandler Champlain throws the game’s first pitch, Tuesday promises to be a special day.
Both Quad Cities and Cedar Rapids teams will receive a police escort through Dyersville to the Field of Dreams site.
Players and members of the River Bandits’ coaching staff will have more than an hour to explore the movie site on their own after arriving at the site.
They will also tape their own introductions to be used as part of the MLB Network broadcast before turning their attention to the day’s work.
The River Bandits’ batting practice is scheduled to begin at 3:15 p.m. with the Kernels scheduled to take the field at 4:10 p.m. Press conferences with the managers of both teams and players will be held simultaneously in a nearby tent.
Quad Cities manager Brooks Conrad got an early look at the venue his team will be playing at when he took visiting family members on an off-day road trip to the Field of Dreams site.
He played a little catch with his sons on the diamond that sits in front of a stereotypical Iowa farmhouse that served as a backdrop in the 1989 film and looks forward to taking his team there Tuesday.
“It’s a pretty incredible place,’’ Conrad said. “I’ve seen the movie so many times and to be there standing on that field in front of the farmhouse, it was great. I’m looking forward to seeing the smiles on the faces of my players.’’
BANDITS BYTES
Roster moves: Quad Cities made roster moves involving five players prior to Tuesday's game.
Outfielder Diego Hernandez and catcher Luca Tresh have been promoted by the Royals organization to Double-A Northwest Arkansas. Hernandez and Tresh are hitting .279 and .273 respectively this season.
Joining the River Bandits from low-A Columbia are infielder Enrique Valdez and outfielder Darryl Collins. Valdez has hit .256 through 82 games with the Fireflies while Collins hit .235 in 49 games with the Carolina League team this season after hitting .246 in 86 games there last season.
Kansas City also released infielder Rubendy Jaquez.
Off the clock: Because of the unique setting for Tuesday's MiLB at Field of Dreams Game, the River Bandits and Kernels dealt with something unique.
There was no pitch clock used because there is no pitch clock on the diamond at the Field of Dreams, the first time this season that pitchers and hitters did not have to worry about the clock that has cut average game times by more than 20 minutes this season.
On deck: Cedar Rapids at Quad Cities, Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. Probable pitchers: Kernels, Orlando Rodriguez (3-1, 3.26); River Bandits, Adrian Alcantara (5-5, 5.40)
Wisconsin starting pitcher Carlos Rodriguez used a pair of strikeouts to work out of a bases-loaded jam in the opening inning and put two more in the books in the second inning to strand River Town on third, setting a tone in Quad-Cities’ 4-1 Midwest League loss.
Three Wisconsin pitchers forced the Quad Cities River Bandits to stomach a silent start to two-week home stand Tuesday night as the Timber Rattlers rolled to an 8-0 Midwest League victory at Modern Woodmen Park.
