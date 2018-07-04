There are a number of traditional routes that can lead a baseball player to a spot on a minor-league roster.
Quad-Cities pitcher Tanner Duncan didn’t travel any of them.
The River Bandits right-handed reliever joined the Astros organization a year ago as an undrafted free agent without throwing a single pitch in a college baseball game.
"I had a couple of offers out of high school, smaller schools, a couple of JUCOs, Division III programs, that type of thing," Duncan said. "Like any kid who was one of the top players on his high school team, I thought I was better than that."
The Tabor City, North Carolina, native decided to follow some friends to East Carolina, where he tried unsuccessfully to join the intercollegiate team as a walk-on a couple of times.
Undeterred, that didn’t stop Duncan.
At a college orientation event, he spotted a table where representatives from a club baseball team at East Carolina were looking to recruit players for the upcoming school year.
Why not?
"They needed ballplayers. I needed a team," Duncan said.
It proved to be a perfect match.
Duncan helped pitch the East Carolina club team to a national title in 2017 when he was named the most valuable player of the National Club Baseball Association World Series after pitching 10 shutout innings against Central Florida in the national championship game.
While the East Carolina intercollegiate team was taking a bus or plane to its games, Duncan joined his teammates in piling into vans for road trips.
He did find the level of competition at the club level to be better than he anticipated.
The club team at Ohio State was a major rival of East Carolina, which faces an annual schedule that includes some of the top junior-college teams in the region as well as some NCAA Division III and NAIA teams.
In national tournaments, Duncan found himself pitching against competitive club teams from across the country including Texas, California, Utah State and others.
"It was competitive," Duncan said. "There were good hitters, good pitchers. Players join club teams for a lot of reasons, and you kind of get out of it what you put into it. To me and a lot of my teammates, it wasn’t a rec league thing. We were in it for all the right reasons, and we beat a lot of really good junior-college and small college teams."
As he reflects on it, the experience helped Duncan in a number of ways.
"If you wanted to be successful, you had to be accountable to yourself and your team. You had to be disciplined enough to put the work in to prepare," Duncan said.
"My goal then was the same that it was when I was in high school. I wanted to play professional baseball, but I didn’t have the structure around me that a player coming out of a major-college program would have so I had to create that level of accountability on my own."
Scouts noticed, and as East Carolina competed at national club tournaments, Duncan was encouraged to keep working.
When his club career ended, he attended a showcase at Richmond, Virginia, and performed well that day.
Among those looking on was Astros scout Tim Bittner, who recommended Duncan to the Houston organization.
Duncan held out hope that some team might take a chance on him with one of their final draft picks in 2017, and while that didn’t happen, a telephone call from the Astros did, as did an offer to sign as an undrafted free agent.
"I knew that it was going to be a tough road to make it, but it was a chance, and in all honesty, that’s what I wanted, a chance," Duncan said. "I was fortunate that Tim Bittner was in Richmond that day and liked what he saw."
He spent the 2017 season pitching for the Astros affiliate in the Gulf Coast League, going 1-2 with a 2.17 ERA in 11 outings. He struck out 31 batters and walked eight in 37.1 innings of work.
The biggest adjustment he found himself making didn’t involve his arm slot or anything mechanically.
"For me, the biggest thing was getting used to the structure that is part of the pro game, the day-to-day accountability," he said. "For a lot of the college guys, that was the norm. For me coming out of a club program, it was different, but I adjusted and made the most of it."
He arrived at spring training this year with hopes of taking that next step, which would be a spot on the short-season Tri-City roster, but Duncan’s stay at extended spring training was brief.
He was assigned to Quad-Cities on April 21 and has found himself shuttling back and forth between the Midwest League and a spot in the bullpen for high-A Buies Creek.
For the River Bandits, Duncan has a 1-1 record and has converted in all three of his save opportunities while compiling a 0.92 earned run average. Over 19.2 innings in 10 appearances, he has struck out 28 batters and walked eight.
"It’s been kind of crazy, bouncing back and forth between the two teams, but it has given me good experiences to learn from and build on. The experiences I have had in the past year have helped me," Duncan said.
"I’ve seen that I have the ability to throw all of my pitches for strikes, and I see that I have room to improve. That’s what I’m trying to do every day and make the most of the chance I have."