Early deficit stretches Bandits skid to three

Too little, too late.
A Quad Cities comeback came up short Saturday night as the River Bandits were handed a third-straight High A Central League loss by Peoria.
After spotting the Chiefs a six-run lead midway through the game, Quad Cities loaded the bases in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings but fell 6-4 to Peoria in front of a crowd of 4,665 at Modern Woodmen Park.
The River Bandits stranded 11 baserunners, including seven in scoring position, as the Chiefs left Quad Cities with a losing streak that matches the longest of the River Bandits’ 45-24 season.
"The opportunities were there," Quad Cities manager Chris Widger said. "When you have them, you have to make the most of them. It's tough when you leave the bases loaded like we did a couple of times."
Peoria slugged four home runs — including three in the fifth inning — before Quad Cities managed end a string of 13 consecutive scoreless innings in the bottom half of the fifth.
John Rave put the River Bandits on the board when he followed a leadoff single by Maikel Garcia with a two-run home run to right center.
Quad Cities followed by loading the bases in the fifth but was unable to cut deeper into the deficit and left the bases full.
The River Bandits pushed another run across in the sixth when Logan Porter reached on an error and scored when Tucker Bradley grounded into a double play.
Garcia struck out with the bases full in a scoreless seventh before Quad Cities pulled within the final margin in the eighth on a run-scoring groundout by Nick Loftin.
Bradley and Garcia finished with two hits apiece as part of a six-hit attack for the River Bandits.
Quad Cities was put in a position where it needed to rally for a fifth straight game against Peoria in the ongoing six-game series. In each, the Chiefs have opened at least a 2-0 lead in the game’s early innings.
"Peoria's a good-hitting club. We saw that the first time we faced them down there. They have guys who can swing the bats and that hasn't changed," Widger said.
On Saturday, the Chiefs needed just three innings to open a three-run advantage.
Peoria’s first run came on a two-out double to the gap in left-center by Moises Castillo in the top of the first inning.
The two-base hit scored Pedro Pages, who had walked and moved into scoring position when Chandler Redmond was hit by a pitch.
The inning could have been bigger for the Chiefs but Redmond ended it when he was thrown out at the plate attempting to score following Castillo’s hit.
Balls that left the park accounted for the remaining five runs surrendered by Quad Cities starter Anthony Veneziano before he exited trailing 6-0 with two outs in the top of the fifth.
Peoria’s Jhon Torres followed an inning-opening error that allowed Francisco Hernandez to reach in the third by swatting a two-run homer to right.
The Chiefs extended their lead by tagging Veneziano for three solo home runs in the top of the fifth.
Imaldo Diaz opened the inning with one to left before Jordan Walker, the Cardinals’ first-round selection in the 2020 draft, connected for a two-out shot to left and Pedro Pages followed with a blast to right.
Veneziano recorded eight of the 14 strikeouts recorded by three River Bandits pitchers, who saw all seven of the hits they allowed go for extra bases.