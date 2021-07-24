Early deficit stretches Bandits skid to three

The River Bandits pushed another run across in the sixth when Logan Porter reached on an error and scored when Tucker Bradley grounded into a double play.

Garcia struck out with the bases full in a scoreless seventh before Quad Cities pulled within the final margin in the eighth on a run-scoring groundout by Nick Loftin.

Bradley and Garcia finished with two hits apiece as part of a six-hit attack for the River Bandits.

Quad Cities was put in a position where it needed to rally for a fifth straight game against Peoria in the ongoing six-game series. In each, the Chiefs have opened at least a 2-0 lead in the game’s early innings.

"Peoria's a good-hitting club. We saw that the first time we faced them down there. They have guys who can swing the bats and that hasn't changed," Widger said.

On Saturday, the Chiefs needed just three innings to open a three-run advantage.

Peoria’s first run came on a two-out double to the gap in left-center by Moises Castillo in the top of the first inning.

The two-base hit scored Pedro Pages, who had walked and moved into scoring position when Chandler Redmond was hit by a pitch.