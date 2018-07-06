Early deficit too much for Clinton
Beloit scored nine runs in the first five innings and held on for a 9-5 win over the Clinton LumberKings on Friday.
The Snappers scored in each of the first three innings to build a 4-0 lead, then tacked on five more in the fifth, with Oliver Jaskie (4-8) getting pulled after allowing the first four batters of the inning to reach. Jaskie allowed eight runs, five earned, on six hits and five walks.
Back-to-back solo home runs by Keegan McGovern and Johnny Adams in the seventh inning cut the Snappers lead to 9-3, but the LumberKings couldn't muster enough offense to complete the comeback.