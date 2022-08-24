Efficient Bandits win fifth straight (copy)

Quad Cities River Bandits shortstop Tyler Tolbert (1) dives to catch a ground ball during the fourth inning of Wednesday's Class A Midwest League game against Dayton at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport.
Quad Cities River Bandits pitcher Rito Lugo (17) reaches out to high-five Quad Cities River Bandits third baseman Herard Gonzalez (3) after the fifth inning of Wednesday's Class A Midwest League game at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport.
In the final weeks of the Midwest League season, the Quad Cities River Bandits have something cooking.
The recipe for success Wednesday night proved to be solid pitching, error-free defense and a couple of timely hits that led Quad Cities to a 5-3 victory over Dayton at Modern Woodmen Park.
The win was the 11th win in 15 games for the River Bandits, whose current five-game streak of victories is the longest of the season.
“We’re playing pretty good baseball right now. Guys are making the adjustments they need to make and like they have all year, they’re competing until the end every night out,’’ Quad Cities manager Brooks Conrad said. “This team hasn’t quit and I’m excited to see what they can do with the games we have left.’’
A four-run seventh inning highlighted by a three-run triple by Darryl Collins proved to be the difference Wednesday as the River Bandits (22-28 this half) finally got out of the Western Division cellar.
The River Bandits had opened a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning before breaking the game open just after the seventh-inning stretch.
Dragons reliever Jayvien Sandridge walked three batters and then allowed Quad Cities to double its lead when he hit Tyler Tolbert with a pitch to score Kale Emshoff.
Sandridge struck out Peyton Wilson before Collins connected on the last of the four hits the River Bandits managed in the game.
Collins laced a two-out triple into left, a ball that eluded the glove of diving left fielder Ashton Creal and rolled toward the wall where it was retrieved by center fielder Jay Allen.
By the time Allen got to the ball, Collins was on third and Quad Cities was in front 5-0.
“Great two-out hit. He went the other way, didn’t try to do too much with it and when the left fielder decided to take a chance and didn’t come up with it, it gave us some needed runs,’’ Conrad said.
It was the type of effort Conrad has come to expect from the 20-year-old Collins, the youngest player on the River Bandits roster.
“To see a guy with his command of the strike zone at such a young age is pretty rare,’’ Conrad said. “I saw that from him last year (when both were at low-A Columbia) and he was doing OK there this year, but I think the change of scenery has helped him. He’s been sharp.’’
The hit was the second of the game for Collins, whose output matched Juan Carlos Negret for the only hits the River Bandits mustered off of a collection of three Dragons pitchers.
Negret drove home the game’s first run in the bottom of the sixth with an RBI double that scored Collins after he had reached on a two-out walk.
Pitching dominated most of the night.
Dragons starting pitcher Chase Petty, a first-round pick of the Twins in 2021 who was obtained by the Reds in a trade, held the River Bandits to a pair of singles and struck out seven batters through five scoreless innings.
River Bandits starter Noah Cameron, working on a strict pitch limit as he comes back from an injury, struck out five and allowed one hit through his three innings of work.
“Cameron didn’t want to come out, he’s a competitor, but we’re working to get him built back up. He gave us another great start before Lugo and Capellan came in and did their job,’’ Conrad said.
Rito Lugo and Delvin Capellan followed by holding Dayton to three hits over five shutout innings of relief, combining for seven strikeouts.
Lugo picked up his first win in four decisions this season and Capellan held the lead before the Dragons broke up the shutout with three runs in the ninth inning.
Dayton tagged Harrison Beethe for four of its eight hits before Chazz Martinez entered and coaxed a game-ending flyout to strand the tying runs on base and earn a save in his River Bandits debut.
Whenever one of his players makes a great defensive play, Quad Cities River Bandits manager Brooks Conrad makes a quick note.
Tyler Tolbert and his teammates wore out a pen Tuesday night at Modern Woodmen Park, turning challenges into outs as Quad Cities claimed a series-opening 3-1 victory over Dayton.
The River Bandits’ defensive work — complementing a career-high 11 strikeouts from pitcher Adrian Alcantara — included two gems from Tolbert at shortstop.
The first, a head-over-heels lunging grab of a Tyler Callihan ball in left, ended the top of the third inning and stranded a pair of runners on base.
"I could see that (left fielder Darryl Collins) wasn’t going to get there, so I knew I was the only one who could make a play on it," Tolbert said. "I just laid out and went for it."
As he came up with the ball, Conrad found himself making another note.
"I’ll jot down something like ‘Play of the year,’ but that’s like the fourth or fifth time I’ve written that after one of his plays. He keeps topping himself," Conrad said. "He was just fully laying it out there for his team, with no regard for his body. Just make a play."
Tolbert later denied Callihan again in the eighth, making a leaping grab of a ball hit behind second before running to the base to start an inning-ending double play.
The River Bandits’ Herardo Gonzalez turned a pair of impressive plays at third, catcher Kale Emshoff made a diving grab of a foul ball in the eighth and River Town chased down a tough ball in right in the ninth to help preserve a win that moved Alcantara to 6-5 on the season.
"That’s guys caring about each other, doing what they can to help the pitchers and help the team," Conrad said. "That’s the work they put in with Eddie (Rodriguez), that’s the work they put in themselves to become good defenders. Every one of those plays we made, they took an opportunity away from the other team, moved us one out closer to a win."
Alcantara did his share of that as well, teaming with Parker Harm and Anderson Paulino in the five-hit victory.
The River Bandits’ starting right-hander who has not lost a decision since July 2 faced the minimum in four of the first five innings, recording nine of his 11 strikeouts during those opening innings.
"Adrian had great stuff early, just another good effort from him," Conrad said.
Alcantara scattered four hits and walked one batter over 6.2 innings before exiting with the Dragons’ Justice Thompson on third base in a 2-1 game.
Harm entered and struck out Michael Triana to end the inning and the last scoring threat Dayton had in the game.
Quad Cities bunched together five of its eight hits in the fourth inning, the first a one-out double to the base of the wall in the right field corner by Peyton Wilson.
A single to short right by Collins advanced Wilson to third before he scored the game’s first run when Juan Carlos Negret lashed a single into left.
Gonzalez followed with a single left-center that brought Collins home.
Emshoff followed with a single that loaded the bases but Negret was forced out at home on a grounder to first by Town and the River Bandits settled for a pair of runs.
"If you’re only going to score three runs, bunching hits together becomes important that was a big inning for us," Conrad said.
Dayton got to Alcantara for a run in the top of the sixth when Jay Allen walked, stole second and scored on a two-out double by Rece Hinds before a strikeout ended the inning.
The River Bandits added an insurance run in the eighth when Tolbert led off with a double, then scored when Wilson followed with his third hit of the game.
"We needed that run. I was able to get on and Peyton, he’s been raking it, came through to get me in," Tolbert said. "We’re doing what we can to help each other and make it work."
BANDITS BYTES
Still streaking: Quad Cities outfielder Darryl Collins didn't waste any time Wednesday extending his ongoing hitting streak.
Collins hit safely for the 12th straight game when he poked a single into left field in the bottom of the first inning.
The streak is the longest of the season by a River Bandits hitter and is the longest active streak in the Midwest League. Collins has hit safely in every game he has played since being promoted by the Royals to Quad Cities from low-A Columbia.
Highlight material: The full-extension, head-over-heals catch made by River Bandits shortstop Tyler Tolbert during Tuesday's 3-1 win over Dayton found its way onto ESPN.
The run-saving catch in the third inning checked in at No. 6 on ESPN SportsCenter's Top 10 Plays of the Day.
On deck: Dayton at Quad Cities, Thursday, 6:30 p.m. Probable pitchers: Dragons, Javi Rivera (1-0, 1.00); River Bandits, William Fleming (1-4, 5.59)
