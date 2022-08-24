Efficient Bandits win fifth straight (copy)

In the final weeks of the Midwest League season, the Quad Cities River Bandits have something cooking.

The recipe for success Wednesday night proved to be solid pitching, error-free defense and a couple of timely hits that led Quad Cities to a 5-3 victory over Dayton at Modern Woodmen Park.

The win was the 11th win in 15 games for the River Bandits, whose current five-game streak of victories is the longest of the season.

“We’re playing pretty good baseball right now. Guys are making the adjustments they need to make and like they have all year, they’re competing until the end every night out,’’ Quad Cities manager Brooks Conrad said. “This team hasn’t quit and I’m excited to see what they can do with the games we have left.’’

A four-run seventh inning highlighted by a three-run triple by Darryl Collins proved to be the difference Wednesday as the River Bandits (22-28 this half) finally got out of the Western Division cellar.

The River Bandits had opened a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning before breaking the game open just after the seventh-inning stretch.

Dragons reliever Jayvien Sandridge walked three batters and then allowed Quad Cities to double its lead when he hit Tyler Tolbert with a pitch to score Kale Emshoff.

Sandridge struck out Peyton Wilson before Collins connected on the last of the four hits the River Bandits managed in the game.

Collins laced a two-out triple into left, a ball that eluded the glove of diving left fielder Ashton Creal and rolled toward the wall where it was retrieved by center fielder Jay Allen.

By the time Allen got to the ball, Collins was on third and Quad Cities was in front 5-0.

“Great two-out hit. He went the other way, didn’t try to do too much with it and when the left fielder decided to take a chance and didn’t come up with it, it gave us some needed runs,’’ Conrad said.

It was the type of effort Conrad has come to expect from the 20-year-old Collins, the youngest player on the River Bandits roster.

“To see a guy with his command of the strike zone at such a young age is pretty rare,’’ Conrad said. “I saw that from him last year (when both were at low-A Columbia) and he was doing OK there this year, but I think the change of scenery has helped him. He’s been sharp.’’

The hit was the second of the game for Collins, whose output matched Juan Carlos Negret for the only hits the River Bandits mustered off of a collection of three Dragons pitchers.

Negret drove home the game’s first run in the bottom of the sixth with an RBI double that scored Collins after he had reached on a two-out walk.

Pitching dominated most of the night.

Dragons starting pitcher Chase Petty, a first-round pick of the Twins in 2021 who was obtained by the Reds in a trade, held the River Bandits to a pair of singles and struck out seven batters through five scoreless innings.

River Bandits starter Noah Cameron, working on a strict pitch limit as he comes back from an injury, struck out five and allowed one hit through his three innings of work.

“Cameron didn’t want to come out, he’s a competitor, but we’re working to get him built back up. He gave us another great start before Lugo and Capellan came in and did their job,’’ Conrad said.

Rito Lugo and Delvin Capellan followed by holding Dayton to three hits over five shutout innings of relief, combining for seven strikeouts.

Lugo picked up his first win in four decisions this season and Capellan held the lead before the Dragons broke up the shutout with three runs in the ninth inning.

Dayton tagged Harrison Beethe for four of its eight hits before Chazz Martinez entered and coaxed a game-ending flyout to strand the tying runs on base and earn a save in his River Bandits debut.