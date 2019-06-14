It was the quality of Wisconsin’s hits, not the quantity that made the difference Friday night at Modern Woodmen Park.
The Timber Rattlers managed only three hits off of a collection of three Quad-Cities pitchers, but that was more than enough to hand the River Bandits a 3-2 Midwest League loss.
"A couple of balls got away from us and on a night when I felt like we hit the ball hard but couldn’t find the right spots, that was all it took," River Bandits manager Ray Hernandez said.
Quad-Cities out-hit Wisconsin 9-3 in front of the largest crowd of the season, 4,554, but Modern Woodmen Park wasn’t big enough to hold the only two hits Brett Daniels gave up Friday night.
Both bounced off the grass berm beyond the fence in left, home runs that proved to be the deciding factor after Timber Rattlers third baseman Gabriel Garcia reached up and grabbed a liner off the bat Ross Adolph to thwart the River Bandits’ comeback hopes in the ninth inning.
Quad-Cities stranded the tying and go-ahead runs on base in the bottom of the ninth after Freudis Nova finished off a 4-for-4 game with a double and scored on a Trey Dawson single to pull Quad-Cities within the final margin.
“We were right there — it seemed like Adolph hit the ball hard five times — but the liner was right where they needed it," Hernandez said. "That’s the way it went. We were 3-of-12 with runners in scoring position. That wasn’t enough."
Daniels worked five innings, allowing just the two hits and uncharacteristically walking six batters to go with his five strikeouts.
The Timber Rattlers’ David Fry and Garcia had no problem dissecting two of Daniels’ deliveries.
After Brice Turang reached on a two-out walk in the top of the third inning, Fry drove a towering shot out of the ballpark to erase the 1-0 lead Quad-Cities had taken in the bottom of the second inning.
Wisconsin added to its lead an inning later when Garcia opened the fourth with another blast that left no doubt as it cleared the fence in left, leaving the River Bandits with a 3-1 deficit.
The only other hit mustered by the Timber Rattlers off of Quad-Cities relievers Devin Conn and Joey Gonzalez was a two-out infield single in the top of the ninth by Connor McVey.
"Conn needed a good, solid three innings like that, and Gonzalez, he has been throwing well like that for us since the game we clinched," Hernandez said. "They both looked good."
Alex McKenna scored Quad-Cities’ first run, reaching on the first of three base hits by the River Bandits in the bottom of the second inning.
The bases were loaded with two outs when McKenna scored as Dawson beat out an infield single to give Quad-Cities a short-lived 1-0 advantage.
Raising his batting average to .302, Nova singled for the River Bandits in each of his first three at-bats before doubling in the final inning.
His first base hit positioned McKenna to score and his second opened the fourth inning. It was followed by a David Hensley single, but Wisconsin starter Adam Hill recorded three of the six strikeouts he collected in a six-inning start to work out of potential trouble.
"Nova is progressing each day. (Hitting coach Rafael) Pena is doing a good job with him, and Nova, he’s going to be a really good hitter in this game for a long time," Hernandez said. "But right now, it’s about getting one foot in front of the other."