DAYTON, Ohio — Bren Spillane slugged Dayton’s fourth home run of the game in the bottom of the eighth inning to wipe out a brief Clinton lead and send the Dragons to a 5-4 victory over the LumberKings on Monday night.

The Dragons (11-19) had a 3-1 lead entering the eighth on the strength of solo home runs by Mariel Bautista, Morgan Lofstrom and Carlos Rivero.

But Clinton (15-14) finally broke through against the Dayton bullpen in the top of the eighth. It loaded the bases and Will Banfield emptied them with a 3-run double.

But Dayton got a runner on base in the bottom of the inning, setting the stage for Spillane’s 2-run blast off reliever Tyler Mitzel.

Julio Pinto, who gave up Banfield’s double, then retired the LumberKings in the ninth for his first win of the season.

