Jerar Encarnacion tallied three hits and scored three runs as the Clinton LumberKings topped Burlington 5-2 on Saturday.
Demetrius Sims double, tripled and knocked in one for Clinton, which moves to 25-23 on the season.
Humberto Mejia (5-0) struck out nine and walked none over seven innings, and Cam Baird and C.J. Carter each pitched scoreless innings of relief for the LumberKings.
None of the first three runs of the games for the LumberKings were scored on a hit, as Clinton tallied runs in the second inning on an error and a bases-loaded walk and in the third on a wild pitch.
After Burlington cut the lead to 3-2 in the top of the fifth, Sims doubled home Encarnacion in the bottom half of the inning to tack on an insurance run, and J.D. Osborne singled home Encarnacion in the seventh.