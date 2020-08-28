Ernst reassures Heller, QC baseball to continue

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

No schedule has been drawn up and no contract is in place, but Quad Cities River Bandits owner Dave Heller said he has once again been assured that Midwest League baseball will return to Modern Woodmen Park in 2021.

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) informed Heller during a recent phone call that she had spoken with Major League Baseball officials who had assured her that Midwest League clubs in the Quad-Cities and Cedar Rapids “are definitely not being contracted’’ when minor-league baseball plays its next season.

“She reiterated what Sen. (Charles) Grassley had told us earlier, that the River Bandits will be around in 2021 and into the future,’’ Heller said. “It’s very reassuring to hear that in what has been a very trying year.’’

While the River Bandits did appear on at least one initial published list of contraction candidates, Heller said he believes a number of factors continue to benefit the Quad Cities club.

“The quality of the ballpark, the quality of the market and the amenities available around the ballpark in downtown Davenport along with the fan support are all a part of it,’’ Heller said. “Those things, the support of the Quad-Cities community, all point to our continued existence.’’